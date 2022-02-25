Gentlemen’s agreement prevented the arrival of Roberto Alvarado in America!

The life of soccer player Roberto Alvarado could take a turn when he was still a youth, because after trying his luck in the lower Manchester Citythe Piojo was very close to signing with the Águilas del America.

The 23-year-old had dazzled with Celaya in the division of Ascentso they got him a blank in the quarry of the Manchester Cityalthough he acknowledged that at first he had no intention of emigrating, all this in a chat for the YouTube channel of Jesus Ricardo Anglehis partner in Chivas.

“In fact, in the Manchester City They tell me you are going to return to the U-20 with him Americaas they had good communication with them, when he returned there was still that Gentlemen’s Pact and some people from the board of directors of the Celayaand since they had changed owners, they told me that I had to stay with them and in the end I had to stay in the Celaya“, he pointed.

How did you go to England?

Although his stay was short-lived, the Louse Alvarado He highlighted that he was able to train with several promises of world football such as the Spanish Brahim Diaztoday of AC Milanor the English Jadon Sancho and Phil Fodenpearls of the Manchester teams, one from United and the other from City.

“Mark Redshaw and the directive of Celaya they were the ones who took me to England, I spent three months training in the Manchester CityThey told me that they wanted to sign me, but I couldn’t stay because of my age.”

I did not want to leave Cruz Azul

Alvarado, who won the Bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics and the MX League with Blue Cross in the Clausura 2021, he was honest when he said that he had not contemplated leaving La Maquina, but after thinking about it, he chose to sign with Chivas.

“It was exchanged for the ‘Brujo’we were exchanged, at first I did not want to leave Blue Crossthree and a half years and I became very fond of the institution, at first I didn’t want to, I thought about it and talked about it with my wife and we agreed that my cycle had already ended in Blue Cross to go elsewhere, and the thing about Chivas and I said yes.”