GenZ models storm the cinema

Kaia Gerber can not deny that she is a clone of her mother, who was one of the supermodels of the nineties Cindy Crawford. After following in her footsteps in the world of fashion and becoming one of the indispensable on the most important catwalks in the world, the 20-year-old is going to make her debut in the cinema with her first leading role. Her mother did it in 1995 with William Baldwin in the film legal hunting . After other forays into the world of cinema, the truth is that Crawford will not be remembered for her role as an actress.

Kaia, who debuted in 2017 at the fashion shows of renowned fashion brands such as Prada, Chanel or Versace, will be the star, along with Rachel Sennott, of a romantic comedy entitled Bottoms by filmmaker Emma Seligman. The film tells the story of two girls who will create a fight club against the most popular girls in school. The film has already started shooting.

Bella Hadid Arthur Holmes/Getty

However, this is not Gerber’s first foray into the world of acting. In 2016 she premiered with the role of the young Carolina Baxter in the film Sister Cities . Recently, she has been part of the cast of the saga of American Horror Story . Thanks to that production, in which she was the protagonist, she has obtained her first role for the cinema.

Kaia is not the only one of the Generation Z models – those born between 1995 and 2012 – who explore new horizons such as acting. This club has also been joined by her professional partner Bella Hadid, 25, who will be one of the protagonists of the third season of Ramy a famous American series available on the Hulu platform that has been nominated for the Emmy Awards and the Golden Globes.

Lily Rose Depp Emma McIntyre/Getty

Other famous GenZ models that have followed this artistic trend have been Lily Rose Depp, daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis. The 22-year-old, who since 2014 has participated in some audiovisual projects, launched last year into the world of acting with the film Wolf, Silent Night or Voyagers . His next project will be the movie The Governments based on the homonymous novel by the French writer Anne Serre published in 2018.

Lily Rose will share the leading role in this film with another star from the catwalk, the South Korean HoYeon Jung, a 27-year-old model and actress who became famous for the Netflix series the squid game . The film that unites them will tell the story of three governesses who will take care of the children of a bohemian family in a country house. But their image is not what it seems, they will try to upset them and keep their parents away from their duties.

Jung Ho Yeon Kevin Winter/Getty

Some of the most acclaimed actresses in Hollywood today have already put their beautiful face before the service of fashion to the big screen. This is the case of Charlize Theron, Andie MacDowell, Halle Berry, Kim Basinger, Milla Jovovich, Sharon Stone, Mónica Belluci, Cameron Diaz, Gisele Bündchen and Liz Hurley, among others. More recently, well-known models such as Emily Ratajkowski, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Cara Delevingne have tried their luck in the world of cinema, with more or less luck.