Geomagnetic Storm Devastates SpaceX’s Starlink Satellites – Video

Geomagnetic Storm Devastates SpaceX's Starlink Satellites – Video

A video, which shows one of Elon Musk’s satellites hit by the magnetic storm falling back to Earth disintegrating upon impact in the atmosphere, was captured in the skies of Puerto Rico and posted on social media. Space.com reports that out of 49 launched with the latest Falcon rocket on February 3, the geomagnetic storm was caused by a powerful M1-class (medium-sized) solar flare on January 30, which lasted for over four hours and was followed by a coronal mass ejection, the flow of particles of which reached Earth on February 2, just the day before the last launch.SpaceX has launched more than 2,000 of these satellites since 2018. , in an effort to bring high-speed Internet to all corners of the globe, particularly those where access to the traditional Internet is not possible or severely limited. In 2021, SpaceX set a new record in company for the highest number of rocket launches in a year, with 31 missions. The M1 flare, and the consequent magnetic storm, rated class G2, are relatively common phenomena and considered to be of ‘medium intensity’, however, also phenomena that are not exceptional ones like these, under certain conditions, as the episode demonstrates, can cause serious damage.

