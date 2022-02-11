https://en.sputniknews.com/20220210/geomagnetic-storm-devasta-i-satelliti-starlink-di-spacex–video-15028974.html
Geomagnetic Storm Devastates SpaceX’s Starlink Satellites – Video
Due to a powerful solar flare, 40 of the 49 satellites launched into orbit by Elon Musk's SpaceX on a Falcon 9 rocket on February 3 from Kennedy
Due to a powerful solar flare, 40 of the 49 satellites launched into orbit by Elon Musk’s SpaceX on a Falcon 9 rocket on February 3 from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral in Florida are expected to fall back to Earth, disintegrating into the atmosphere.
A video, which shows one of Elon Musk’s satellites hit by the magnetic storm falling back to Earth disintegrating upon impact in the atmosphere, was captured in the skies of Puerto Rico and posted on social media.
In all, about forty satellites should have such a fate, out of 49 launched with the last Falcon rocket on February 3, he said. Space.com.
The geomagnetic storm was triggered by a powerful M1-class (medium-sized) solar flare, which occurred on January 30, which lasted for over four hours and was followed by a coronal mass ejection, the flow of which reached Earth on February 2, just the day before the last launch.
Since 2018, SpaceX has launched more than 2,000 of these satellites in an effort to bring high-speed internet to all corners of the globe, particularly those where traditional internet access is either not possible or severely limited.
In 2021, SpaceX set a new corporate record for the most rocket launches in a year, with 31 missions.
The M1 class flare and the consequent magnetic storm, rated as G2 class, are relatively common phenomena and considered to be of ‘medium intensity’, however, even non-exceptional phenomena such as these, under certain conditions, as the episode demonstrates, can cause serious damage.