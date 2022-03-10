Geopolitical changes will come on the European map

While Russia has lost influence and friends since the collapse of the Soviet empire in 1989, it still has several European neighbors under its purview, while others express an uneasy neutrality.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine and the humanitarian tragedy it has caused in the last two weeks have generated heartfelt denunciations from the West and calls for a profound reconfiguration of the geopolitical map of Europe.

Altering that map, however, may not be easy. The rapprochement of Ukraine, the second largest country in Europe, with the West against the will of Moscow poses enormous problems.

European Union leaders will confront them in what could be a tense two-day summit beginning Thursday in Versailles, outside Paris, marked by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s official request that his country be admitted to the EU.

“The EU is going to be much stronger with us. That’s for sure,” Zelenskyy said in an emotional live broadcast to the European Parliament on Tuesday.

Turning up the pressure, he added: “Show that you are with us. Show that you will not let us disappear. Show that you are really European.”

To complicate matters, Moldova and Georgia, two smaller nations that also fear Russia’s expanding power, followed in Ukraine’s footsteps and applied for EU membership as well.

The violence displayed by Russia in its invasion also had repercussions in historically neutral countries such as Sweden and Finland, where support for joining NATO is growing and, in the case of Helsinki, the release of such strong Russian influence that it gave way to the expression “Finnishization”.

In a few days it seemed that the European geopolitical map was being reconfigured. Progress, however, could be slow.

Many countries fear that an immediate growth of the bloc and a reconfiguration of spheres of influence could bring the continent to the brink of war. And there is no better example of this than Ukraine’s aspirations to join the group of 27 EU nations, which would upset the balance of the European blocs.

“Together with Ukraine, we stand firmly for freedom and democracy. Ukraine is part of our European family,” European Council President Charles Michel proclaimed at his invitation to the Versailles summit, carefully measuring his words and not promising Ukraine’s admission.

As much as there is overwhelming support for Ukraine’s membership, its admission will not be automatic and may not even be advisable at this point.

The leaders of eight Eastern European members officially supported Ukraine’s admission and the Prime Minister of one of them, Kaja Kallas of Estonia, spoke to the European Parliament in Strasbourg on Wednesday.

He said that the incorporation of Ukraine “is not only in our interests, but is a moral duty. Ukraine does not fight for Ukraine. Fight for Europe. If not (admitted) now, when?

In parallel, the same Wednesday, in Paris, the Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte made it clear that this is not the time.

Rutte spoke to Zelenskyy by phone after his emotional speech on Tuesday.

Impact.

New members have to accept all European regulations, from legal principles to trade and fertilizer standards. These directives cover 80,000 pages. And in recent years the EU has often said that Ukraine is not fighting corruption as it should.

not neutrality.

“Sweden and Finland abandoned their neutrality in practice by sending military aid (lethal in Sweden’s case) to Ukraine,” said Ed Arnold of the Royal United Services Institute.