George and Amal Clooney, a special award for their big heart

That George Clooney and his wife Amal are one of the most beautiful couples in the world, there is no doubt. But if we add to this the humanitarian commitment, we can only bow to such great magnificence. Because George and Amal are beautiful, rich and famous but most of all they work in the name of the common good and their big heart. And, precisely for this reason, they received a very special award.

A special award for George and Amal Clooney

The Hollywood star is no stranger to good works and in the course of his career he has never pulled back, putting means and fame at the service of something “higher”. Since the spark struck with Amal, this commitment has resulted in the creation of a duo project: the Clooney Foundation for Justice.

He is an Oscar-winning actor (doubly), she is a renowned and respected human rights lawyer. Together George and Amal Clooney have created a very important reality at an international level, which is spent on “Free the innocent and punish the guilty”case after case.

For this reason, the Elevate Prize Foundation, which organizes the Catalyst Awards every year, has decided to reward the Clooney Foundation which has used its influence to inspire social change. These are not prizes like any other, but an acknowledgment that shines the spotlight on organizations that promote diversity, inclusion and equity, originally created to reward initiatives in support of women in the social and work spheres.

George Clooney’s touching speech

George and Amal Clooney were awarded the Catalyst Award during a virtual ceremony, followed live on Youtube by many users. And the actor could only take the opportunity to spend a few words on the project he shares with his beloved wife.

“One of the core values ​​of Elevate Prize Foundation is human security and freedom, a goal we share at the Clooney Foundation for Justice as we work to free the innocent and punish the guilty, conducting justice one case at a time. (…) I think that we are both inspired by the young people out there defying injustice in their communities, a new generation that will not accept the status quo, ”Clooney said.

Amal Clooney, words full of hope

The Elevate Prize Foundation, in addition to the recognition itself, also awards the winning organization a cash prize worth 250 thousand dollars to be used for financing humanitarian initiatives and projects.

Precisely in this regard, the splendid Amal Clooney uttered words full of commitment and hope, revealing how she and the actor will commit the money: “The funding we receive from this award will support our TrialWatch programwhich monitors criminal trials around the world and defends people who are unjustly detained, including journalists, women, LGBTQ people and minorities ”.

George and Amal Clooney are linked by deep love and the wonderful family they built together. But, as revealed by the actor, even the shared passion for equality, philanthropy and humanitarian commitment it did nothing but strengthen their relationship. Their Foundation works in the name of justice, against human rights violations around the world and Clooney, as she stated in an interview, hopes twins Alexander and Ella will follow suit of mom and dad.