George and Amal Clooney awarded for their humanitarian commitment

The big heart of George Clooney And Amal Alamuddin. Couple in life since 2014, the American actor and the Lebanese jurist, specialized in human rights, have been carrying on for years projects benefits in favor of the weakest through the Clooney Foundation for Justice (Cfj)an association that works to protect and defend journalists, women, activists and LGBTQ + people who are victims of unfair and summary trials.

George and Amal Clooney have been involved in many humanitarian projects for years. Duncan McGlynnGetty Images

Precisely by virtue of this humanitarian commitment, last Tuesday the Hollywood golden couple was honored with a Catalyst Award, one of the most prestigious awards in the world of non-profit organizations. During the awards ceremony, which aired on the Elevate Prize Foundation’s YouTube channel, the two-time Oscar-winning actor began his speech by explaining that the Clooney Foundation for Justice’s mission is to “work to free the innocent and punish the guilty.” one case at a time.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.





The couple will reportedly use the $ 250,000 prize to fund the TrialWatch program, which monitors criminal trials around the world. and “defends unjustly detained people, including journalists, women, LGBTQ + people and minorities.” “I think we’re both inspired by the young people out there defying injustice in their communities, a new generation that won’t accept the status quo,” continued Clooney, who has more than once recalled how joining him to Amal was common. passion for equality and philanthropy.

The couple received a Catalyst Award for their humanitarian efforts. Duncan McGlynnGetty Images

“He’s successful in so many different ways and stands up for what he believes in,” the actor once said of his wife. “We didn’t fall in love because of our work, but in the end it was something unusual that [condividiamo]… we are really lucky and we know it “. The hope is that when their twins Alexander and Ella, 4, grow up, they will follow their parents’ example by embracing their own humanitarian causes.. “I don’t want my kids when they are 15 to look back and say, ‘Was there a time when they put kids in jail? What did you do about it?” If the answer was’ nothing’, then I would be ashamed, “Clooney revealed. Before concluding: “I hope this is my and my wife’s legacy for our children. It just means defending the things you believe in, defending equality. Who could be against equality?”.

THE MOST READ ARTICLES OF ELLE.IT What to buy at the 2022 winter sales READ NOW 12 trips you absolutely must do in 2022 READ NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io