George and Amal Clooney on vacation in Como with children and dog

The attachment of George Clooney And Amal Alamuddin Italy is known. The two got married in Venice on 27 September 2014. And before the pandemic, as soon as they could, they took refuge with the twins Alexander and Ella, 4 years old, a villa Oleandra, the mansion on Lake Como bought by the star nineteen years ago. Covid has kept them away for two years. But in early June, as he reveals AND! News, I’m returned. And in the residence of Laglio, where they would arrive “on an off-road vehicle with tinted windows”, they intend to “spend most of the summer”.



“It is the first time in two years that they have returned to Italy. They are thrilled to be here. And even the friends who weren’t able to see them during the pandemic are really thrilled by their return, “another insider told People specifying that George and Amal landed at Villa Olendra not only with their two children but also with theirs Giant Saint Bernard puppy, Rosie.

What the Clooney summer will be like on Lake Como is not yet known. Perhaps they will host, once again, some VIP friends. Like the Obamas (who in 2019 with George and Amal also took a boat ride on the lake) or like the prince Harry and Meghan Markle, which at Villa Oleandra a few days passed, in 2018, after their royal wedding. Last May, the star gave away a weekend in his company in one of his favorite hotels on Lake Como (with also hosted in his house). The announcement of the winner is scheduled for August 4th. The Clooneys, it seems, plan to still be in Como in the heart of summer.

