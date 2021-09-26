News

George and Amal Clooney, the tale of their love

After about two years of absence, George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin they returned to be seen in Italy in the residence on Lake Como, the famous one Villa Oleandra. Beautiful, famous and close-knit, there are those who dream (and almost for certain) the second pregnancy for the couple, even if it arrived in no time at all the denial directly from some official spokesmen.

However, the couple attracts attention not only because they are two celebrities. Their love story manages to make people dream because of the harmony and dynamics that led Amal and George first to know each other and then to build a family. It all started in 2013 right in Italy and right in the Clooney villa, where a friend asked the landlord for permission to bring a friend with him.

Amal Alamuddin he was 35 at the time and a convict was that whole evening spent chatting and laughing. It was Clooney himself, interviewed several times, who explained it. The incipit of their story seems to be the very beginning of a romantic fairy tale: a princess who, having set foot in the castle, manages to conquer the prince not so much for her beauty as for her character, her intelligence and her so spontaneous ability to laugh.

Age has never been a problem for the two, they divide them around 16 years: today she is a splendid 43 year old, he has just turned 60. She lawyer in career and specializing in international law and human rights, he is one of the actors most loved and wish to Hollywood. Among the reasons why their relationship makes us dream there is also the idea of ​​a great mature love born in adulthood, which makes us think that everything is possible.

In September 2014 Amal and George are happily married in a Venice that fans remember as being very armored for the event and which lasted a whole weekend. And to think that George himself confessed that it took Amal 20 minutes to say the fateful yes during the marriage proposal. A little later, in 2017, they became the parents of the twins Ella and Alexander. And now? The tale between Amal and George seems to continue without clouds on the horizon: the couple was photographed happy and carefree on vacation in Italy and theirs seems a serene and smooth story, just like a fairy tale where everyone in the end “lived happily ever after. “.

