George Clooney, 5 things we recommend him to do a stone’s throw from Laglio

George Clooney is back in Italy. His villa of Laglio, on Lake Como, Villa Oleandra, was waiting for him, more beautiful than ever. For two years, due to the pandemic, in addition to other personal and work commitments of the actor, he has not been seen around here.

They say the reason is the contest launched to celebrate his sixtieth birthday, a charity initiative in support of his foundation, Clooney Foundation for Justice, which will allow a couple of lucky winners – drawn by lot – to spend a few hours in the company of actor and his wife Amal visiting the charming villa of Laglio.

The Mayor of the famous lake resort has issued the ordinances to guarantee the privacy of the Hollywood star during his stay: pleasure and commercial boats are forbidden to sail in the stretch of water in front of the actor’s residence. Throughout the area, motor boats with a power greater than 3 hp are prohibited (with the exception of departure and landing maneuvers) within 150 meters from the coast. The ban on parking on the ground near the villa has already been active since 2015. From June 2020, however, jet skis cannot be used throughout the lake and water skiing is prohibited within 300 meters from the coast.

A lot has changed since he was in Laglio the last time. We know that George loves running around the lakefront on his rumbling motorcycle. Here are five tips on what to do and where to go to enjoy your holiday in Italy.

Visit the Villa del Balbianello

It is one of the most scenic private residences on Lake Como. The view from the garden of Villa del Balbianello is so spectacular that it was chosen for a famous scene from the Star Wars saga, “Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones”, when Anakin Skywalker (played by Hayden Christensen) takes in wife Padmé Amidala (the splendid Natalie Portman). The villa is part of the FAI heritage and is the most visited in Italy. It is located in the Municipality of Lenno, about twenty minutes from Laglio along the lake. The villa is located right on the tip of the Lavedo peninsula, a promontory that pushes into the stretch of water. It was built in 1787 on a pre-existing Franciscan monastery (of which the bell tower remains) by Cardinal Angelo Maria Durini who. in summer, it used to host gatherings of intellectuals, including Giuseppe Parini. In the 1970s it was then acquired by the explorer Guido Monzino, heir to the founding family of the Standa chain of shops, who furnished it with relics from his expeditions and who transformed it into an incredible labyrinth of rooms, corridors and secret passages. The villa can be visited upon reservation.

Visit Villa Carlotta

This splendid villa is located in Tremezzina, a couple of kilometers further north than Villa del Balbianello and is famous above all for its wonderful historic park, with monumental and valuable trees such as rhododendrons. A year ago the “Adopt a Plant, save the beauty” campaign was born, which was able to count on the support of many people in love with Villa Carlotta and its extraordinary park. The campaign this year has been renewed with over 300 plants waiting to be adopted. Each plant is given the name of its benefactor. Maybe there will also be one in George’s name? But the villa is also a museum. On May 5, the celebrations for the bicentenary of Napoleon’s death officially opened. Villa Carlotta participates with a calendar of events and with a special tour promoted by the European Federation of Napoleonic Cities.

Have lunch by the pool at “Giacomo al Lago”

After the cultural visits and walks among the parks it is time for a lunch break. The best place where George (with Amal and maybe even with the twins, Ella and Alexander) is the new Giacomo al Lago restaurant on the iconic beach of the Hotel Tremezzo. In a timeless atmosphere, the same that characterized the Italian rivieras in the 1950s and 1960s, in front of the spectacle of the Grigne reflecting on the water, right where the lake divides into two branches and, like a postcard , frame the floating pool, this outdoor venue, perfect for summer days, is the perfect exclusive location for a Hollywood untar, where you can have lunch based on fresh fish, red prawns from Mazara del Vallo and raw fish, the chef’s specialty .

Staying at Villa Sola Cabiati

While Villa Oleandra is occupied by the lucky couple who won the stay offered by George, the actor with his family could stay in the private villa of the Grand Hotel Tremezzo, Villa Sola Cabiati. The historic villa can be rented in its entirety for a minimum of three nights. Inside it is beautiful: stuccoes and frescoes on the ceilings, antique wallpapers, period furniture, paintings on the walls and antique pottery, including a very original Chinese statuette whose tongue can detect earthquakes. Six suites with private bathroom, large halls on the ground floor and first floor and an elegant dining room. But the beauty is outside. It has an immense garden with a view of Lake Como and a private swimming pool on the back and a space where you can have nice barbecues. If George wants to know how it is in the villa, he can ask Chiara Ferragni who knows something about it.

Stroll on the Greenway of Lake Como

Who knows if George knows the path that runs right behind his house, the Greenway of Lake Como, and if he has ever traveled it? It is a cycle / pedestrian path located on the western shore of the lake and which goes from Colonno to Griante. A scenic route that lasts for about 11 kilometers, crossing a road network along the stretches of the ancient Via Regina, which it skirts and plunges into the suggestive historic villages overlooking the magnificent lake, between villas and gardens. The Greenway is very comfortable and can also be traveled by children like Ella and Alexander and offers an unforgettable and naturalistic glimpse, which goes down and up several times right on the lakefront. It is the best way to breathe the beauty of this timeless body of water and enjoy the place Clooney loves the most in our country. Which is also a little bit his.