George Clooney after years talks about the story with Elisabetta Canalis: “You don’t know what he was doing to me”

Let’s take a step back and retrace what happened in 2009: Barack Obama became the forty-fourth president of the United States of America; Valentino Rossi won his ninth world title; the king of pop, Michael Jackson, was found dead at the age of 50 and much, much more. 2009, however, also represented the year of the birth of one of the most talked about love stories ever, namely, the one between George Clooney and Elisabetta Canalis.

The love story between the Hollywood actor and our local showgirl has made millions of people dream … but let’s face it, it has also generated quite a few controversy! After so many years, however, George Clooney has released statements relating to the period he lived with Elizabeth, revealing details that no one would ever have imagined. Here are some little curiosities.

George’s truth and Elizabeth’s reply

It happens to all of us, at times, to retrace events in our lives and remember moments lived with our old flames. There is no denying it, most of the time we don’t reserve very nice words for them! There are those, however, after so many years, still remember with pleasure at least one of the relationships belonging to the past. In this regard, numerous Italian newspapers have recently dusted off some statements made by George Clooney about his ex-girlfriend Elisabetta Canalis and their relationship beyond the cameras. Here are the words of the actor: “You don’t know Elisabetta Canalis privately, I really knew her. You don’t know what he did to me. She was by far the woman who made me laugh the most in my life ”.

Following the beautiful words dedicated to her, Elisabetta also recalled the period she lived with George, and decided to do so during the first episode of the 2021 edition of Cover screw, the program broadcast on Tv8 by her: “George is a very funny person, he loves playing jokes. I have a nice memory of that period, but it was stressful. It was not easy for me to manage the international press and that story taught me to be more impatient ”.

Loading... Advertisements

No hard feelings, therefore, on the part of either. And maybe, who knows … if at the time the attention of the international media had not been all about them, today things would be different.

Read also—> Wanda Nara and Mauro Icardi, is it breaking up? He denies, she removes the ring

Different paths, but both happy

It’s been about ten years since George Clooney and Elisabetta Canalis decided to put an end to their story. After a long time they have both moved on, met new loves and created a beautiful family.

Read also—> Francesco Giorgino, have you ever seen the wife of the Tg1 journalist? That’s who it is

On September 27, 2014, George married the lawyer Amal Alamuddin and, from their union the twins Ella and Alexander were born. Elisabetta, on the other hand, resides permanently in Los Angeles and has been married to the Italian-American surgeon since 14 September 2014. Brian Perri. The couple have a little girl named Skyler Eva, born in 2015.

George and Elisabetta will always be linked, not only for the love that kept them together from 2009 to 2011, but also for the period in which they both decided to get married with their current partners: same month and same year! What else?