George Clooney almost lost his life: the dramatic moment

George Clooney recently revealed that he nearly lost his life in the past: here’s what the actor confessed about that tragic moment.

Born in 1961, Clooney is beyond doubt one of the most important players of the world cinema scene. In fact, it has behind it a vastness of films And television appearances, but also various relations with the most beautiful women in the world of entertainment. Today he is married to the splendid Amal, from which he got two sons. George, however, also had to live a dramatic moment: this is what happened in his life.

George Clooney and the story of that incident

During an interview released for the ‘Sunday Times‘, George Clooney confessed everything he felt during the terrible accident of which he was a victim in 2018. The actor was in Sardinia for the shooting of the film ‘Catch 22‘and, one morning, he left his villa early to reach the location of the set.

He was riding his Yamaha T Max scooter, and suddenly crashed into anlarge engine car that cut his way. It was a very shocking violent, and which caused the actor to fall and to violently banging your head. George was thus transported to the hospital in yellow code and, fortunately, it turned out to be out of danger. Clooney, however, will never forget those moments in which he was lying on the ground.

“I was waiting for my switch to go out“, He revealed, also remembering the moment he opened his eyes. “When you are in the spotlight“, He continued referring to all those people who filmed him while he was suffering and was afraid,”you realize that when you are on the ground thinking it is the last minute of your life, for some people, it will just be about entertainment for their Facebook page“.

George Clooney in fact, he revealed how, for some, that was one funny scene. Instead, the actor had a terrible fear of losing Amal and his two sons: luckily, everything went smoothly and George recoveredor almost immediately. That terrible accident became only a very sad memory: Clooney was thus able hug his family again soon.