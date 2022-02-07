George Clooney, Amal’s second motherhood denied. There was also talk of the Sussexes as godparents – Corriere.it

from Simona Marchetti

The news was reported by the magazine Ok! American edition after a dinner on Lake Como. The denial followed in the Daily Mail after an official communication

George and Amal Clooney for dinner on 20 July 2021 at the Grand Hotel Tremezzo, on Lake Como, with some members of her family. Those who saw them said that the couple seemed to burst with joy. The reason for so much happiness? The 60-year-old actor and his wife – already parents of 4-year-old twins Ella and Alexander – would be pregnant again. The news quickly made the rounds of the tabloids. But once it was made known, on the afternoon of July 30, 2021, the official denial arrived by the couple’s representatives.

The US version of the OK! Magazine reported the indiscretion. which as always cited an anonymous source. Then the Daily Mail published the official denial online. The happy couple with the twins who just turned four in June 2021. Ok! had reported: Rumors say they will still have twins. Amal is said to have passed the first three months and now her belly is starting to show. Soon the news will be public. Also according to the magazine, the news was given to the twins on June 6, 2021, their birthday. It’s still. The first to know would have been some close friends of the Clooney, who would have been made the big announcement during a dinner at the Gatto Nero restaurant (the actor’s favorite) in early July..

The story of the announcement of the good news was then seasoned with euphoria and celebration. George was no longer in his skin with excitement – the source continued – and he couldn’t wait to tell everyone. They always wanted to expand their family, but given Amal’s age (the human rights lawyer is 43, ed), there were no guarantees that this could happen. Upon hearing of the pregnancy, those present wished him well, he was very proud and she was radiant. Thus the alleged renovation inside Clooney’s home was also denied. In the meantime, according to Ok !, in the Studio City villa in Los Angeles, Clooney’s bachelor retreat, renovations were already underway for a new nursery for the twins. that they would already have royal godparents ready to welcome them. According to Ok! George and Amal would have asked Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, with whom they have spent a lot of time since they moved to California.