George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin are back in public after two years! Photo and video

The most beautiful and celebrated couple in Hollywood had “gone into hiding” for the pandemic. And someone was also thinking of a couple crisis. And if there is nothing to say about their looks, the gossip starts again about affairs of the heart …

George Clooney and his wife Amal Alamuddin parade on the red carpet of the film’s premiere The Tender Bar in Los Angeles: they hadn’t shown themselves together in public for two years. Blame the pandemic, of course. but also of some voice of couple crisis. And if now they return to appear super glam and elegant, it is not that they indulge in particularly affectionate effusions. The gossip starts again. Even if many times tender looks and well-aimed smiles are enough to silence them … – PHOTO | VIDEO

George Clooney with Amal Alamuddin and the twins Ella and Alexander on Lake Como: he is a pampering dad, while she … – EXCLUSIVE

COORDINATED IN THE LOOK – Their latest social outing dates back to the pre-pandemic era. And here they are again, finally: beautiful and coordinated in the look at the premiere of his new film, The Tender Bar. The actor and director who turned 60 this year (EXCLUSIVE), sporting a dark suit by Giorgio Armani (by now it’s Italian even in the look!) without a tie, the human rights lawyer an asymmetrical black dress with silver details and maxi Cartier earrings. And together they form a super glam cover couple.

George Clooney, 60 years in love with his wife Amal Alamuddin and the twins: “I am happy and blessed” – LOOK

THE ITALIAN SUMMER – Eye to eye and hugs, theirs is a red carpet full of love. And when their friend Ben Affleck joins them, laughter and jokes begin. After the Italian summer, spent with the twins Emma and Alexander at Villa Oleandra on Lake Como, a dip in the beautiful world of Hollywood and an evening just for them. The children, who are already 4 years old (EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS), they stayed at home.

George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin: she in a miniskirt, he … looks like his father! – LOOK





