George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin are due other twins! Supergossip

The actor and the lawyer have already given the good news to their closest friends, the US tabloids say. Waiting for an official communication. Whenever it arrives, given how jealous they are of their children’s privacy …

George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin are pregnant again. Indeed, more: some friends of the couple have confided to the American tabloids (news “sold” with a weight of gold but strictly under anonymity) that the 43-year-old lawyer would even be pregnant with twins! And that the official announcement will be given in a few days – EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS | PRIVATE VIDEO

DO NOT LEAVE, DOUBLE – George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin have again resorted to assisted fertilization, again according to US newspapers. And someone whispers that it is the best gift that the actor could give himself, who last May celebrated his 60 years in great style. Not only that: it is known that with hormonal treatments and test tubes the chances of having twins increase dramatically. In fact, four years after the birth of Ella and Alexander, the Hollywood super couple would be expecting two more babies. In short, from two to four in one fell swoop …

OVER THREE MONTHS – Gossip bounces across the ocean. And so The Daily Mail claims that Amal Alamuddin has already passed the first three months of pregnancy. And that she and her husband have already communicated the good news to some close friends, during a dinner on Lake Como: did it leak from them to the tabloids? Very likely… What is certain is that George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin are spending their holidays with Ella and Alexander right in Laglio, at Villa Oleandra. Where George also helped tidy up the town after the flood (LOOK). But there are those who swear that there are already six in the villa and no longer just four …

