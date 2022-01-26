George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin are expecting their third child? The question was raised in these hours since Daily Mail, according to which persistent rumors would like Mrs. Clooney already beyond the first trimester of a sweet expectation that arrives four years after the birth of the twins Ella and Alexander. According to the magazine, the American actor and the Lebanese lawyer would have communicated it to his closest friends during a dinner on Lake Como a few weeks ago: “George Clooney couldn’t wait to tell everyone” the comment released by a source to Ok! US.

Clooney, 60, and Alamuddin, 43, got married in a fairytale ceremony in Venice in 2014. Three years later, the joy of the birth of their two children who – as revealed by the actor and director himself – speak Italian very well thanks to their long stays in the villa of Laglio, on Lake Como, (recently hit by a wave of bad weather that caused numerous damages). The twins would have been informed of the arrival of a little brother or sister a few weeks ago, as enthusiastic as dad and mom about the good news that arrived unexpectedly.

George Clooney, the villa on Lake Como hit by the flood

The wave of bad weather in recent days that caused serious damage to Laglio, in the province of Como, also affected Villa Oleandra, the Italian home of George Clooney: “It’s much worse than I thought”, commented the actor : “In Cernobbio the situation is very serious and in Laglio even worse. I spoke to the mayor, there will be a lot of work, it will take millions of dollars, but this city is strong, it will react and come back better than before. This is a city very resilient “.

Villa Oleandra, an eighteenth-century residence, is now an authentic point of reference for the international jet set since George Clooney, in 2002, chose the town of Laglio located on the western shore of Lake Como to spend his holidays, sometimes in the company of others. Hollywood celebrities.