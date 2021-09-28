George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin expecting their third child? The indiscretion – Shows

George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin waiting for third child? The question was raised by ‘Daily Mail’. S.and according to the magazine, persistent rumors would like Mrs. Clooney already beyond the first quarter of a sweet expectation that arrives four years after birth of the twins Ella and Alexander. The American actor and the Lebanese lawyer would have it communicated to closest friends during a dinner on Lake Como a few weeks ago: “George Clooney couldn’t wait to tell everyone” the comment released by a source to Ok! US.

Clooney, 60, and Alamuddin, 43, are married in a ceremony in Venice in 2014. Three years later they became parents, for the first time, of two bimb, whose privacy has always been well protected by the couple. But, in an interview, Clooney said that the little ones speak English but also Italian, thanks to the long periods they spend in the house in Laglio, on Lake Como.

Also this summer, in fact, the couple and the two children they are spending their holidays at Villa Oleandra. In recent days, the Larian locality has been hit by a wave of bad weather which caused a lot of damage. “It is much worse than I thought”, commented yesterday the actor who took to the field with the volunteers to shovel the mud: “In Cernobbio the situation is very serious and in Laglio even worse. I spoke to the mayor, there will be a lot of work, it will take millions of dollars, but this city is strong, it will react and come back better than before. This is a very resilient city. “









Clooney is very attached to Laglio, but the town is also happy with his presence. The proof lies in the fact that, a few weeks ago, a statue was dedicated to the actor. “This is a work created by the artist Vito Valentino Cimarosti during the first edition of the Sculpture Symposium that we have organized in recent weeks in the town – explained the mayor, Roberto Pozzi -. a tribute to our honorary fellow citizen George Clooney and it focuses on the role of the actor and on the relationship between reality and fiction “. “The core of white Carrara marble, superimposed on the imposing base in Bardiglio marble, holds in tension and separates the two forces: personal reality and fiction of the role played – said Pozzi -. Without ever letting them meet. Like two ropes that, pushing in opposite directions, keep the core in perfect balance “.

Apparently to George liked the statue and it is not a foregone conclusion since the star has so far refused to end up on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the iconic street of the stars of the Mecca of Cinema where his name does not appear anywhere. For Laglio it is a tribute due to the man, before the character, who made the name of the town famous all over the world, like Como and Bellagio. An affection for the actor that manifests itself in many attentionsi, starting with the Clooney ordinances that come into force every year as soon as the windows of Villa Oleandra reopen and prohibit, for the duration of your holidays in the village, to stop in front of its windows, approach by lake and use of drones.







