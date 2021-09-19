George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin with twins Ella and Alex: never seen like this! – EXCLUSIVE

Now that the children have grown up a bit – they are already four years old – the star takes them out of Villa Oleandra more willingly… but he keeps them tight. Here they are in the exclusive photos of the weekly Oggi on a motorboat trip with the beautiful mother (and a group of friends) as you have never seen them

George Clooney and his wife Amal Alamuddin with their twins Ella and Alexander enjoy the last glimpse of summer in their super villa on Lake Como. They arrive aboard a motorboat, with some friends (and little friends of the children): so you’ve never seen them, and only the weekly Oggi shows them to you exclusively. And if the star is sporty, his wife in a red orange suit is very refined. Even if very awkward in the landing … But the greatest joy for both is to hug, cuddle and hug their little ones. That they are no longer so small, since they are already 4 years old … – EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS | EXCLUSIVE VIDEO

George Clooney, 60 years in love with his wife Amal Alamuddin and the twins: “I am happy and blessed” – LOOK

LUNCH IN CERNOBBIO – Now that Ella and Alexander are a little older, George and Amal are more happy to take them out of the heavily guarded Villa Oleandra. Outside, but not too much. Here we “pinched” the Clooneys while they were going to lunch, together with friends, at the Grand Hotel of Villa d’Este in Cernobbio, where the star and his lawyer wife are almost at home in Laglio. The party, which set sail from the Villa Oleandra pier, numbered about ten people, including George’s sister, Adelia, who still lives in Kentucky and works as an accountant. All aboard the bolide of the waters of the star, a Colombo 31 (for those who are not familiar with it, it is the model of the motorboat of about 9 meters). After lunch, they were back on the lake: smiling, and with the children smeared on them, they looked more than blissful.

George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin: she in a miniskirt, he … looks like his father! – LOOK

THEY HAVE A PUPPY OF SAN BERNARDO – This year, the Clooneys moved very early to Villa Oleandra: they got off their private jet at the beginning of June, dragged by Rosie, a Saint Bernard puppy. Maybe they felt a little nostalgic, after almost two years of absence (apart from the pandemic, they have done some renovations). As always, they are leading a private life: in the villa there is everything desirable, from the pool … up, it is no coincidence that George has spent most of the summers here in the last 20 years, since he bought it in 2002. Exceptionally, in recent weeks he took a tour of the village, he wanted to check the very serious damage caused by bad weather: “I have never seen anything like this”, he whispered to those who were with him, promising his support as a testimonial to raise funds and bring everything back to normal. sooner. The spouses made a couple of trips out of town (by the way, Amal is not pregnant, the couple denied the gossip: LOOK): they were in Tuscany and spent a few days in Provence, to take possession of their new estate in Brignoles.

George Clooney talks about his 60 years: “Today is the new 30 …” – EXCLUSIVE

THE SUPER GIFT FOR 60 YEARS – For his 60 years, in fact, George has given himself another property, in addition to Villa Oleandra, the penthouse in New York, the houses in Los Angeles and London (it is the one he is least fond of, too humid: but he will have to resign, because it seems that Amal has enrolled her children in school in those parts). He also once enjoyed a beachfront villa in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico; but he sold it when he sold the Casamigos tequila brand, a transaction that earned him yet another mountain of millions. So now it’s the turn of Provence. The property is called Le Canadel, it is an 18th century palace surrounded by 172 hectares of woods, vineyards and olive groves. It is not far from Brad Pitt’s Miraval Castle, one of George’s best friends. George Lucas also has an estate there. When the holidays are over, Clooney will return to his acting job. The goal is the big screen in 2022: she will star with Julia Roberts in Ticket to Paradise, Ticket to heaven. George is now a satisfied husband and father, and is cultivating a passion for real estate; but his first love, the camera, he never forgets.

Paola Manciagli





