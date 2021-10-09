George Clooney and Amal are back together on the red carpet

Amal Clooney’s red carpet appearances are few and far between. As a human rights lawyer and mother of two young children, she doesn’t have the time to attend every inauguration or party. Yet, when he gets the chance, he is always at his best. And yesterday at the premiere of her husband George’s last movie, The Tender Bar, brought some glamor to the event. Dressed in a black 16 Arlington gown decorated with silver appliqués, Amal looked gorgeous.

The mid-length dress was very classic, but the cutouts at the waist and asymmetrical hem made it modern. By adding a pair of silver sandals and chandelier earrings from the Reflection de Cartier collection, Amal achieved a surprising look and with George in Giorgio Armani, the result was a very elegant red carpet, with the two protagonists perfectly matching.

Amal and George had not attended a public event since the 2019 London premiere of Catch-22, the miniseries adaptation of Joseph Heller’s seminal novel that George produced and directed, and the evening was a triumphant return to the red carpet.

Still, it may be some time before you see them in town again. Both Clooneys have a busy agenda for 2021. In September, Amal was appointed as Special Adviser for Sudanese Darfur at the International Criminal Court in The Hague. George, meanwhile, is ready to bring some lightness to the big screen, reuniting with colleague Julia Roberts for the new romantic comedy. Ticket to Paradise.