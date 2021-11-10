News

George Clooney and Amal are more accomplices than ever

The actor and his wife walked the red carpet of the film’s London premiere The Tender Bar

Beautiful, envied and more accomplices and happy than ever! Those who had talked about the crisis between the charming George Clooney and the beautiful wife Amal will have been disappointed after the couple appeared bright and smiling at the first of the film that sees Clooney in the role of director.

Crisis continues

By now, George Clooney, 60, and Amal Alamuddin, 43, seem accustomed to all the gossips that give them as a couple constantly in crisis and on the verge of divorce.

Now they don’t care anymore and show their happiness to the world.

The premiere of the film

Amal and George Clooney, on the other hand, appeared more and more accomplices and very smiling at the premiere of The Tender Bar, a film that sees George in the role of director. Amal looked stunning in a white dress embellished with an abundant ostrich boa.

The Tender Bar

The film The Tender Bar will arrive in cinemas before Christmas. Clooney took on the role of director. The protagonist of the film is Ben Affleck who plays a bartender very close to his nephew, played by Tye Sheridan, a fatherless boy who sees in his uncle a reference figure for growth. A dramatic and emotional film.

