George Clooney and Amal are more accomplices than ever

The actor and his wife walked the red carpet of the film’s London premiere The Tender Bar

Beautiful, envied and more accomplices and happy than ever! Those who had talked about the crisis between the charming George Clooney and the beautiful wife Amal will have been disappointed after the couple appeared bright and smiling at the first of the film that sees Clooney in the role of director. Crisis continues By now, George Clooney, 60, and Amal Alamuddin, 43, seem accustomed to all the gossips that give them as a couple constantly in crisis and on the verge of divorce.