George Clooney and Amal are not expecting their third child: the denial

George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin are not expecting their third child. In a few days the news went around the world that the lawyer specializing in human rights would be pregnant again, but there seems to be nothing true. To spread the news, which at this point could be defined as fake news, was the Daily Mail. Few times the tabloids are wrong in these cases, but perhaps this time he relied on a wrong source. The couple took a while before denying, to be honest, because if the news circulated on July 30, the denial came only in the last few hours.

In the gossip at the end of July, there was a rumor of the third child on the way for George and Amal Clooney, already parents of twins. Not only that, the news also spoke of the first trimester already passed, so Alamuddin would be pregnant for at least four months. No longer able to hide the growing tummy, according to those who spread the gossip soon Amal would show herself to the world and would no longer hide the pregnancy. And not only that, rumors had also reached the fact that the couple had given the news to friends on July 4th.

There have been no photos of Mrs. Clooney pregnant, however, rather a good denial has arrived. The source of the Daily Mail was denied by a representative of the couple, who a US OK! did it know that there is no third child coming. The couple decided to reply to this fake gossip by telling their truth. The family will not expand in a few months, the twins Ella and Alexander will not have a little brother or a little sister anytime soon.

George Clooney and Amal denied the rumors on the third child. Those tasked with denying the pregnancy did not add any further details. Nothing pushes you to believe the sources who have told everything, in this case. What is certain is that the couple may have denied it just to keep paparazzi and journalists away, to ensure that Amal spends the first months in peace. In short, a very small doubt remains.