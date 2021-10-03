George Clooney and Amal are parents again? The indiscretion comes from the USA

Four years after the birth of the twins She And Alexander, George Clooney and his wife Amal they could become parents again. This is what we learn from Daily Mail: for the US tabloid, Mrs. Clooney has just passed the third month of pregnancy and the long-awaited announcement could soon arrive.

Regarding fatherhood and family, the actor and director had recently stated:

“It gives a sense of belonging, a sense of home and unconditional love, all of which you were hoping you could get from a really good career and a dog. You realize that this is much more ”.

For several years the filmmaker of “The Midnight Sky” he spends his holidays in Laglio, where he owns a villa on the shores of Lake Como which brought the name of the lakeside town to the fore by attracting tourists from all over the world curious to immortalize the Hollywood star. A statue was recently erected in honor of Clooney rmade by Vito Valentino Cimarosti during the first edition of Sculpture Symposium. The work focuses on the role of the actor and the relationship between reality and fiction ”.

George Clooney and Amal on holiday on Lake Como

“The core of white Carrara marble, superimposed on the imposing base in Bardiglio marble, holds in tension and separates the two forces: personal reality and fiction of the role played – stated Pozzi -. Without ever letting them meet. Like two ropes that, pushing in opposite directions, keep the core in perfect balance ”. source the day

In recent days, the Larian town has been hit by a wave of bad weather that has caused numerous damage. “It’s much worse than I thought”, commented yesterday the actor who took to the field with the volunteers to shovel the mud: “In Cernobbio the situation is very serious and in Laglio even worse. I talked to the mayor, there will be a lot of work, it will take millions of dollars, but this city is strong, it will react and come back better than before. This is a very resilient city “.

