George Clooney and Amal, family holidays on Lake Como

Also George Clooney and his wife Amal they preferred Italy as a destination for all their summer holidays. The couple, in the company of their entire family, often decides to spend a few relaxing days in our country. Currently, the two are on the Lake Como, where they own a residence which they use for their summer holidays. And right here, the Clooney family was caught in the company of some friends during a dinner on a boat near their villa. Elegance seems to be at home, the actor wore a gray suit with a strictly white shirt, while Amal was more radiant than ever in a white dress with a few flounces.

The two seem to have given themselves one dinner among friends during their stay in Italy aboard a boat off the coast. Happy and carefree, George and Amal Clooney looked very close even during their outing. Between the two it seems that the passion after all these years has not yet died out. Just a few weeks ago, some friends allegedly told British tabloids that the couple would be waiting for the third child. The Clooneys would have made it public to their acquaintances during a dinner on the occasion of the 4th of July holiday.

The couple in the meantime preferred to reserve discretion on the news and has not yet confirmed the gossip that has been circulating on the web for a few days. Meanwhile, the two continue to enjoy the last few weeks of rest on the shores of Lake Como, waiting for the return to the daily routine. The actor’s home was also recently hit by theflood which has affected the town of Como in the last few days. And to show his support to the neighbors too, George Clooney wanted to help with a little one contribution the municipality of the Lombard city to overcome the moment of difficulty.

