George Clooney and Amal, increasingly united: nothing but crisis

Posted on
S.ono in black crisis. Indeed no, they already broke up time ago. He is often in Italy alone, she stays in the States with her twin children. They want to stay away as much as possible. They are divorcing: the lawyers already have all the papers in their hands.

George Clooney, love for Amal changed his life

George Clooney, 60 years old, e Amal Alamuddin, 43, they are used to rumors that they give them up every two for three. They don’t even care anymore, maybe they aren’t even interested in reading the articles about them. The couple prefers “Respond” with facts to the many words that are said about their love story, periodically questioned from the media since the beginning.

George Clooney

Amal and George Clooney, accomplices and united, at the premiere of The Tender Bar (IPA)

George Clooney and Amal, inseparable and accomplices

And one last, beautiful “answer” of the couple alle malelingue comes from the London premiere of the film The Tender Bar, where the two appeared more united and accomplices than ever.

Amal, beautiful in an ivory dress and ostrich boa, she did not break away from her husband for a moment, married in Venice on September 27, 2014, which in June 2017 made her the mother of the twins Ella and Alexander. Hugs, intertwining hands, knowing looks: the crisis, if there ever was, now seems very distant.

The Tender Bar, in theaters before Christmas

The film the two watched saw the directed by George Clooney, passed behind the camera, and will be released in US cinemas during the Christmas period.

It is a drama based on a true story, told in the memoir of the same name by JR Moehringer. The protagonist of the film is Ben Affleck (below), a bartender who is very attached to his nephew, played by Tye Sheridan, a fatherless boy who sees uncle Charlie, the owner of the bar, an important one father figure.

The film will be distributed by Amazon Studios and will officially debut nationwide on December 22, while on the 17th of the same month there will be apreview reserved for New York and Los Angeles. On January 7, then, it will be available on the platform Amazon Prime Video.

iO Donna © REPRODUCTION RESERVED

