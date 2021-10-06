George Clooney and Ben Affleck together on the red carpet

The actors walked the red carpet at the premiere of The Tender Bar, both happy and smiling

Ben Affleck appeared for the first time together with his partner Jennifer Lopez in the “official boyfriends” version on the red carpet in Venice.

Now repeat on the red carpet for the premiere of The Tender Bar alongside his beloved colleague George Clooney.

Friends and colleagues

George and Ben have always been friends and colleagues and have proven to have great complicity. “We will never share the screen, primarily because he is taller than me,” joked George, who is the director of the film.

Too sexy

George continued the humorous statement saying, “Besides, the two of us together would be just too sexy. He is the most sought-after man of the moment, I have been twice in the past: too much sensuality and charm, we would not be bearable. In short, a single screen would not be enough to contain both of us ”.

The wives and companions

George Clooney’s wife was present at the event, but Ben Affleck’s partner J-Lo was absent. But Ben talked about her saying: “My life is fine, it’s a great time and I’m really happy” referring to Jennifer.