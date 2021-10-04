News

George Clooney and Brad Pitt, another film together after 13 years

G.eorge Clooney, 60 years old, e Brad Pitt, 57, often in interviews expressed the desire to work together again after turning Burn after reading, in 2008. And, now, that dream will soon become reality again. The two actors, who are also always friends, have just been cast in the new thriller by Jon Watts, of which they will be protagonists.

George Clooney and Brad Pitt, actors and producers

Not only that: as reported byHollywood Reporter, through their respective production houses – Smokehouse Pictures and Plan B Entertainment – the two will also co-produce the film. Around which one has already unleashed real “war” among the most important Hollywood production houses.

Apple Studios takes it all

It seems that – given the fame of both the director and the actors involved – are interested in the project the biggest Hollywood studios, including Apple, Netflix, Amazon, Sony, Lionsgate, Annapurna, Universal, MGM and Warner Bros. Apple Studios, which have beaten the biggest giants in the industry against all odds.

Brad Pitt George Clooney

The two actors in Venice in 2008 (LaPresse)

But this film is certainly not the only ace up the sleeve of the Apple Studios. The Cupertino production house is focusing on high-level films to add to its already rich catalog. He recently acquired the rights to the film Emancipation, by director Antoine Fuqua, starring and produced by Will Smith. Furthermore, there is also Killer of the Flower Moon, directed by Martin Scorsese and performed by Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro. Then, again, Spirited with Ryan Reynolds And Raymond and Ray with Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke.

They will play two “lone wolves”

After acting together in the saga of Ocean’s Eleven and in the film Burn After Reading-Spy proof by the Coen brothers, the actors in this new work will play two “solvers”, lone wolves who are assigned the same task.

Jon Watts, the director of Spider-Man: No Way Home of 2021, he will take care of the project in its entirety: as well as director, he will also be in charge of the writing and screenplay of the film, which does not yet have an official name. But, even without a name, it has already unleashed a great ferment around it.

