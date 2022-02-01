George Clooney and Brad Pitt cut their salaries: the reason is curious

Two of the most beloved actors on the planet, George Clooney and Brad Pitt, got one rather unusual decision, which amazed their fans. The two Hollywood stars have indeed chosen to cut your salary as long as they release their new film in cinemas. Although the title of the film is not yet known, the actors have anticipated that it will be a dramatic-thriller. A project that is particularly close to their hearts and for which they have given up part of their salary.

In an interview with Deadline, Clooney told of the agreement made with Apple for the release of the film at the cinema: the actor explained how a real bidding war was unleashed around the project. Eventually, he and Brad settled on one lower pay, in exchange for a more massive distribution in theaters. George has in fact stated: “It was a exciting moment because around the film one of those strange bidding wars was born that happen every now and then and in the end in this case it was rather extreme, because Apple has come up with one really big figure“.

The Hollywood star then explained: “Brad and I eventually agreed that some of that money could be spent in the distribution of the film. The good news is that there is still a way to make this type of film, and the other part of the good news is that Amazon And Netflix, with whom we have also worked, are also more than willing to release them in theaters, then cinema and streaming they can coexist“. The decision was made by mutual agreement and the two couldn’t be happier with that.

George Clooney Brad Pitt: director will be Jon Watts

Not much is known about the plot of the new film yet, but George Clooney and Brad Pitt have said they will play two professionals hired for the same job. The rest remains a surprise and the public, of course, is already in turmoil. And it’s even more so since the stars announced the director’s name: Jon Watts. The latter is the same as the cinematic masterpiece Spider-Man: No Way Home. The film has met with great success and, certainly, that of George and Brad will not be outdone.