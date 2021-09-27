George Clooney and Brad Pitt in Jon Watts’ new thriller

George Clooney And Brad Pitt, two of Hollywood’s most celebrated actors, will be back together on the big screen for the new film by Jon Watts.

What do we know about Jon Watts’ new project?

AND The Hollywood Reporter to give us this news but there is still the utmost confidentiality regarding the plot of this film, of which practically still nothing is known if not the names of the two protagonists and the director. Only a few names behind a project that already looks promising e contested by numerous majors among which stand out Sony, Netflix, Annapurna, Amazon, Lionsgate, Apple, Warner Bros., MGM And Universal. It has been defined one of the largest “Wars of film offers” of 2021 and, according to the US newspaper, it could bring a huge profit in the pockets of George Clooney and Brad Pitt.

We do not yet know the title of the film but we do know that it will be a thriller which will follow the story of two lonely fixers who are assigned to the same job. To date it is difficult even to imagine what this title will be able to deal with, for which our curiosity is so great and we hope that it will soon be satisfied.

We know the film will be written, directed and produced by Jon Watts, name known in particular for the direction of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Just recently the project of a reboot dei Fantastic 4 whose director would have been own Jon Watts but, as is now clear, the involvement of George Clooney And Brad Pitt and indeed it is a totally different project.

This caused a bit of despair in MCU fans, especially considering the great work that Jon Watts will play for his thriller, entirely written and directed by him. However, there is no need to give up, as the film of Fantastic 4 for now it is only in development and a screenwriter has not yet been identified, so the time needed will still be long and in the meantime the director will be able to dedicate himself to this new film.

George Clooney and Brad Pitt, an already established film couple

For their part George Clooney And Brad Pitt they are longtime friends and have collaborated several times on the big screen. First seen together in Burn After Reading – Spy proof of 2008, of Coen brothers, the two actors were the protagonists of the film trilogy Ocean’s (Ocean’s 11, Ocean’s 12 And Ocean’s 13). In addition to the protagonists of the thriller of Watts, the two also appear as producers with their own production companies, respectively Smokehouse Pictures and the Plan B Entertainment.

Regarding the projects of George Clooney, he recently turned to directing, working behind the camera for The Midnight Sky, 2020 sci-fi movie released on the streaming giant Netflix. And always for a streaming platform, this time Amazon Prime Video, the actor is again directing a film: The Tender Bar, with protagonists Ben Affleck And Tye Sheridan. With regard to Brad Pitt, instead, we will see it soon in projects such as Babylon, Lost City of D And Bullet Train.

As mentioned above, the new project of Jon Watts it is shrouded in mystery and there is very little information in our possession. We will update you as soon as we know more!