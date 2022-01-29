George Clooney and Brad Pitt lower their salaries to get their movie out in theaters

George Clooney

The two actors accept a cut in their salary as long as their thriller hits theaters.

George Clooney and Brad Pitt have waived part of their pay to allow their new film to hit theaters.

In an interview with Deadline, the 60-year-old talked about the project, bought in September by Apple Studios after a long battle for rights, revealing that both he and Pitt have cut their salaries to a deal: their thriller must arrive in theaters. .

“It was an emotional moment because one of those strange bidding wars that happen every now and then was born around the film, and in the end in this case it was pretty extreme, because Apple came with a really big figure,” Clooney said.

The film is written and directed by Jon Watts, director of “Spider-Man: No Way Home”. The title and details are still under lock and key, but the “Ocean’s Eleven” co-stars will play two fixers hired for the same job.

George, when asked about the coexistence between cinema and streaming, replied that the two realities “can coexist”.

“The good news is that there is still a way to make these kinds of films, and the other part of the good news is that Amazon and Netflix, which we’ve also worked with, are also more than willing to release them in theaters. therefore they can coexist ”, he added.

Covermedia