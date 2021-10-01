News

George Clooney and Brad Pitt return to the set together for Apple TV +

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Brad Pitt and George Clooney return to work together: will star in a high-profile thriller for Apple TV Plus. The film, whose name is still unknown, will be written and directed by Jon Watts, known among other things for directing the three Spider-Man (including the one who yet to come out) set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe starring Tom Holland. It will tell the story of two fixer (people solving problems on behalf of others, legally or otherwise … Mr. Wolf present?) loners who are assigned the same task.

According to the sources of Deadline, the film was much desired: it seems that Apple has beaten Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Sony and Warner Bros, to name just a few of the approximately 7-10 who have made an offer. In addition to Apple TV Plus, a substantial theatrical release plan. Pitt and Clooney allegedly agreed to forgo “an eight-figure sum of money” in order to secure the film’s theatrical release. The production will be handled by Smokehouse Pictures, owned by Clooney and Watts, and Plan B Entertainment, founded by Pitt.

Pitt and Clooney are one of the most famous and longest-lived pairs of friends in Hollywood; dates back to the times of Ocean’s Eleven, and has matured (let’s say “evolved”, which given the amount of mutual jokes the two have combined with each other on the “mature” set may not be the most appropriate term!) with the next two chapters. The two then starred together in Coen Brothers’ Burn After Reading, and then more or less enough. But as you can see from this recent commercial for the NPO Omaze, we can say that at least on Clooney’s part the sentiment has not changed.

Loading...
Advertisements

At the moment there is no information on the timing of the release of the film, nor other details on the cast and production. What is certain is that Apple is managing to grab more and more high-profile titles, at least on paper: Among the many, we remember that in the pipeline there are Killers of the Flower Moon (Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro), Emancipation (Antoine Fuqua, Will Smith), Raymond and Ray (Ewan McGregor, Ethan Hawke ) and Spirited (Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds, Octavia Spencer).

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

854
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
751
News

Alexandra Daddario – Mauxa.com
710
News

Ariana Grande announced the deluxe version of “Positions” with five more songs
706
News

Amanda Seyfried mom tormented by a dark secret in the movie trailer
652
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
651
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
643
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
636
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
631
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top