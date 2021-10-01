George Clooney and Brad Pitt return to the set together for Apple TV +

Brad Pitt and George Clooney return to work together: will star in a high-profile thriller for Apple TV Plus. The film, whose name is still unknown, will be written and directed by Jon Watts, known among other things for directing the three Spider-Man (including the one who yet to come out) set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe starring Tom Holland. It will tell the story of two fixer (people solving problems on behalf of others, legally or otherwise … Mr. Wolf present?) loners who are assigned the same task.

According to the sources of Deadline, the film was much desired: it seems that Apple has beaten Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Sony and Warner Bros, to name just a few of the approximately 7-10 who have made an offer. In addition to Apple TV Plus, a substantial theatrical release plan. Pitt and Clooney allegedly agreed to forgo “an eight-figure sum of money” in order to secure the film’s theatrical release. The production will be handled by Smokehouse Pictures, owned by Clooney and Watts, and Plan B Entertainment, founded by Pitt.

Pitt and Clooney are one of the most famous and longest-lived pairs of friends in Hollywood; dates back to the times of Ocean’s Eleven, and has matured (let’s say “evolved”, which given the amount of mutual jokes the two have combined with each other on the “mature” set may not be the most appropriate term!) with the next two chapters. The two then starred together in Coen Brothers’ Burn After Reading, and then more or less enough. But as you can see from this recent commercial for the NPO Omaze, we can say that at least on Clooney’s part the sentiment has not changed.