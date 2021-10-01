News

George Clooney and Brad Pitt together again in a movie

George Clooney and Brad Pitt together again. After the saga of Ocean’s Eleven And Burn After Reading of the Coen brothers, the two actors will act side by side in the new thriller directed by Jon Watts, the director of the new trilogy of Spider-Man. The film, still untitled, was ordered by Apple Studios, which won the rights to the film by beating fearsome rivals such as Sony, MGM, Universal, Warner Bros., Netflix and Amazon.

At the center of the story, of which little and nothing is known yet, there should be two solvers, played by Clooney and Pitt, who second Deadline they would be awarded a millionaire cachet, who have to do the same job.

Watts will also be involved in the role of screenwriter, while it seems certain that the two actors will produce the film together with their production companies, Smokeouse Pictures and Plan B Entertainment.

Watts’ thriller joins a number of Apple-ordered projects, such as Emancipation by Antoine Fuqua, starring and produced by Will Smith, and the highly anticipated Killers of the Flower Moon by Martin Scorsese with Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, destined to increase the catalog and the competitiveness of the Cupertino brand in the audiovisual industry. For their part, Pitt and Clooney certainly can not complain: the first will be the protagonist of Babylon, the new film by Damien Chazelle, and by Bullet Train, with Sandra Bullock and Michael Shannon. George Clooney, on the other hand, has just finished filming The Tender Bar, his new film as a director.

