George Clooney and Brad Pitt together in a new movie

CINEMA





To direct them in a thriller Jon Watts, the director of the latest Spider Man trilogy

The announced presence as protagonists of George Clooney And Brad Pitt has quickly made the director’s upcoming thriller (as yet untitled) Jon Watts one of the most awaited and talked about films.

So much so that there is already talk of a tough competition between studios and streamers to buy the rights to the film.

Studios like Sony, Lionsgate, Annapurna, MGM, Universal and Warner Bros are ready to battle to the sound of millions for the rights of a film that many are convinced can return to fill cinemas around the world. The same reason why the streamers Apple, Netflix and Amazon are also studying the right offer to try to insert the film as a preview in their respective catalogs.

Little is known about the film except that Watts, one of the most popular directors in Hollywood, will be in charge of the direction and script, not surprisingly already behind the camera of the latest successful trilogy of Spider Man and announced director of Fantastic Four of Marvel. According to the latest rumors, the film is supposed to tell the story of two lone scammers who are assigned to the same job. Clooney and Pitt have already gotten to work together as they starred together in Burn After Reading – Spy proof by the Coen brothers e Ocean’s 11 by Steven Soderbergh.