George Clooney and Brad Pitt together in a new movie

A new film will see the two colleagues and great friends reunited on the set. The occasion will be the new film by Jon Watts, the director of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” of 2021 (and of the two previous chapters of the Marvel trilogy dedicated to Spider-Man). And speaking of trilogies, after the “Ocean’s” trilogy the two stars are back to collaborate. It will be a thriller of which the director is taking care of the writing, the direction and also the production (the latter together with Clooney and Pitt themselves)

Brad Pitt and George Clooney will act once again together: the two colleagues and great friends will return to share the set after the trilogy of “Ocean’s” for the new film by Jon Watts, director of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” of 2021. And of “Spider-Man: Homecoming” of 2017 and of “Spider-Man: Far from Home” of 2019, in addition to “Clown” And “Cop Car” (respectively from 2014 and 2015). Watts will also direct the next Fantastic Four movie.

So here we are not talking about big names only as regards the cast: Jon Watts also raises the prestige of this film not a little … It will be a thriller in which the two Hollywood stars will be absolute protagonists. To report the news is The Hollywood Reporter, according to which Jon Watts will personally take care of both the writing and the direction and the production of the work. A director who comes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, also involved in a trilogy: if Brad Pitt and George Clooney share the three-act saga of “Ocean’s”, Jon Watts is the author of the Marvel epic – also in three chapters – which stars Tom Holland’s Spider-Man. Jon Watts will not be the only one to produce this highly anticipated film: in addition to being the protagonists of the thriller, Clooney and Pitt also appear as producers, through their own production companies (Smokehouse Pictures and Plan B Entertainment).

Everyone wants the rights to the film

World friendship day: the most famous bonds between the stars Being a film that brings together on its set two of the sacred monsters of the contemporary acting scene (to which is added a respectable director, highly rated after his three Spider-Man), clearly everyone would like to grab the rights to this thriller.

It seems that a real war has broken out between film studios and streaming services, with blows to the death to get their hands on this film with Brad Pitt and George Clooney directed by Watts. Always according to what it reports THR, at the moment the studios interested in the project would be Sony, Lionsgate, Apple, Netflix, Amazon, Annapurna, Universal, MGM and Warner Bros. In short, the entire film industry has taken the field.

In fact, it is defined as one of the largest “wars of film offers” of 2021, which is why it is likely that the cachet that will be up to the two protagonists will rise exponentially …

What the film will be about

Hollywood actors aged better. PHOTO Unfortunately, the details on the plot of the film, as well as those relating to the title, are for now top secret.

The only rumors that theHollywood Reporter offers us relate to the genre of the film and give a very small taste of what it will tell. The story of two "lone wolf fixers" will be told. Fixer is the English word used to indicate a person who carries out work for third parties, work that can be an assignment and / or a problem of various kinds … Which the fixer will take care of on behalf of others.

Brad Pitt and George Clooney will be the two fixers who will be assigned the same job. We will see some good ones (and some good ones, we won’t rain on this).

George Clooney and Brad Pitt, what a couple!

7 beautiful in space, from George Clooney to Brad Pitt George Clooney and Brad Pitt are certainly a winning duo of actors. The reason is not only professional but also personal: they are in fact old friends, very close on the set thanks to their privileged relationship that also binds them between one take and another. They have collaborated many times on the big screen, debuting together in 2001 in “Ocean’s Eleven – Play Your Game” (Ocean’s Eleven), the film directed by Steven Soderbergh (remake of the film Big shot of 1960) which started a very tasty action trilogy. In 2004 they returned in the sequel “Ocean’s Twelve” and in 2007 in “Ocean’s Thirteen”, both again directed by Steven Soderbergh. In 2008 they were part of the Coen brothers’ project, starring in the equally tasty “Burn After Reading – Spy-proof”. After the shared set of Joel and Ethan, the two Hollywood stars were no longer spotted together (on a set of course. In private life, however, they are almost inseparable, given the deep and long-standing friendship that binds them) . As for the projects in which the actors have taken part individually in the last period, we recall that George Clooney recently dedicated himself to directing, directing the 2020 sci-fi film entitled “The Midnight Sky” (streaming output on Netflix, also visible on Sky Q and via the app on Now Smart Stick). And in this period Clooney is dealing with the direction of another film, namely “The Tender Bar” starring Ben Affleck and Tye Sheridan. This film was also produced for a streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video (so it will also be visible on Sky Q and via the app on Now Smart Stick).

Brad Pitt instead is engaged in various sets, from “Babylon” to “Lost City of D” as far as “Bullet Train”. Pitt’s pre-Covid period had seen him engaged in many notable films, with a 2019 crowned by his stakes in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood” (in which he acted as a supporting actor along with another his great colleague-friend, namely Leonardo DiCaprio) and “Ad Astra” by James Gray in which he stars as Major Roy McBride.