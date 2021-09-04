George Clooney and Elisabetta Canalis, the photos together in Venice

If the best ideas are born from the union of different thoughts, then to retrace the history of the Venice Film Festival it is necessary to celebrate the most famous, enduring and iconic partnerships that have walked its red carpet. Speaking of memorable couples, we can’t help but go back to 2009, to that red carpet in Venice 66 where Elisabetta Canalis gave life to the forbidden dream of every Italian girl. The only Sardinian to have ever conquered a Hollywood celeb, Elisabetta Canalis stole the heart of none other than George Clooney that year.

Just a few months before Venice 66, precisely in July 2009, a grainy photo published on the cover of Who put on the front page the unequivocal evidence of the liason between Elisabetta Canalis and George Clooney. Galeotta, the tabloids of the time said, had been a dinner in Rome. Canalis, 31 then, worked as an MTV vj in the capital and Clooney, 17 years older and sext man on the planet according to People, was in the same city on business. The dinner is organized by the mutual friend Manuele Malenotti, of the Belstaff brand, and on that occasion spark between Canalis and Clooney, so strong that in the days just following the two allow themselves a romantic getaway on Lake Como.

Elisabetta Canalis and George Clooney in Venice 66, 2009 FILIPPO MONTEFORTEGetty Images

They are a very close-knit couple right from the start, so much so that in September, a few months after the start of their relationship, George Clooney decides to invite Elisabetta Canalis to the Venice Film Festival. The two walk the red carpet for the presentation of the film The Men Who Stare at Goats which sees Clooney and Ewan McGregor as protagonists. George Clooney in a tuxedo, but with a bandaged hand, Elisabetta Canalis, splendid, in a turquoise dress with a sweetheart neckline and train: the two immediately attract the attention of the public.

He holds her hand and kisses her knuckles or rests it on her back, often the two try to whisper something in each other’s ear, then burst into a knowing laugh. “Absolutely [Elisabetta Canalis] she is the woman who made me laugh the most in my life “declared George Clooney ten years later and in reviewing the images of their iconic red carpet in Venice 66, we certainly do not find it hard to believe. Clooney’s elegant heart that always reserves a sweet look to her, in those moments dotted with flashes, to all of us it seems that the dream of winning a Hollywood star is a little closer.

George Clooney and Elisabetta Canalis, Venice 77 Pascal Le segretainGetty Images

The love story between Canalis and George Clooney continues until 2011, then it also ends up due to too much media pressure to which the two are constantly subjected. “For me it was a persecution. I was young and the center of attention. In the beginning even gossip is useful, but doing this gave me a lot of anxiety. It was one of the reasons why I moved abroad.” recently told by Canalis al Corriere della Sera.

However, the two will remain on good terms, always taking the opportunity to spend a word of affection towards the other, when pressed by journalists. Today, Elisabetta Canalis is happily married to surgeon Brian Perry, while George has found stability with lawyer Amal Alamuddin. For our part, we will always thank them for making us live a dream.

George Clooney and Elisabetta Canalis Venice 66 FILIPPO MONTEFORTEGetty Images

