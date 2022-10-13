George Clooney and Julia Roberts are not such for which, or yes, in Passage to paradise

Some couples who love each other very much may not end well. Like that of David and Georgia, who embodied by George Clooney Y Julia Roberts They are, by far, far away, the best of passage to paradisethe romantic comedy that is neither so good nor so bad.

A film that, if you miss it, you don’t miss too much, and if you decide to go see it, you will have a good time.

It is so.







The characters of George Clooney and Julia Roberts ended badly, and now join forces for a common “good”. Photos IPU

Clooney and Roberts, it is seen, became very close friends after sharing the filming of the money master (2016), directed by Jodie Foster. The possibility of meeting again outside of Los Angeles arose, they left for Australia and filmed the movie. If you stay until the end, in the credits, you will see the outtakes, and you will see that they had a great time.

25 years ago David and Georgia got married. As soon as the film begins, we see that everyone tells their story differently. They were married for five years, and today, that they can’t even see each other, they decide to join forces for a common good: to prevent their only daughter from making the same mistake as them: getting married.







Yes, the landscapes are heavenly. How was the movie?

beaches and love

Lily (Kaitlyn Dever, this year’s Emmy nominee for dopesick, the miniseries with Michael Keaton) graduates as a lawyer, and leaves after four years of study and efforts to vacation in Bali, along with a partner. There, she meets a local, Gede (Maxime Bouttier), who is a seaweed harvester. It’s love at first sight, and her parents are determined that Lily “come to her senses.”

First they will tell him that they are completely in agreement with the wedding, and then they will try to boycott it in a thousand possible ways, from stealing the rings to the bride and groom – a few days go by in which director Ol Parker’s camera pans over the beaches, the waters translucent and the vegetation of Bali – to create strategies to achieve your goal.







There are not many hilarious moments in the script, but more of an intimate tone.

You don’t have to have seen many romantic comedies to deduce what will happen next. So, the best thing to do is relax in the armchair, enjoy the scenery and watch the divorced couple, who seem to understand each other so well that one wonders why they parted ways.

Ol Parker, screenwriter of the two films of The exotic Marigold Hoteland director and librettist of Mamma mia! Let’s go againdoes not demonstrate what is said a more than classic timing for comedy, because passage to paradise It’s not that it gives us hilarious moments either, although it is cartoonish, not to fall into the easy of saying that they are ridiculous.

But they are there to be.







What they call chemistry is what works best in the film.

the above, passage to paradise doesn’t bring much more to Roberts or Clooney than what they collect in their bank accounts. When the time comes to remember them in their best separate rom-coms, he’s certainly not going to be among them.

“Landscape to Paradise”

Good

Romantic comedy. USA, 2022. Original title: “Ticket to Paradise”. 104′, SAM 13. Of: Ol Parker. With: George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Kaitlyn Dever. Rooms: Showcase Belgrano and Norcenter, Cinépolis Recoleta, Hoyts Abasto, Cinemark Palermo.

Look also