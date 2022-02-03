George Clooney and Julia Roberts in love (again in a romantic comedy)

Julia Roberts, the champion of romanticism par excellence at the time of Pretty Woman And Notting Hillis about to reunite – sentimentally speaking – with his friend George Clooney. In front of the cameras, of course. And not as a frame for a heist movie a la Ocean’s Eleven or for a contemporary drama like Money Monster, but for a 100% lovestory. For the occasion, they both moved to Australia with their respective families and now, finally, the actor / director is ready to tell something. Before him he focused all his attention on The tender barthe adaptation in which he directed another member of their private Hollywood club, Ben Affleck.

Private to Paradise sees Julia Roberts and George Clooney as two divorced parents headed to Bali to prevent their daughter’s wedding.

That there is chemistry and harmony between the two actors is evident and, as if that weren’t enough, they share the same humor, since she revealed herself (surprisingly?) But without saying a word during the last interview he gave to Jimmy Kimmel.

Behind the camera we find the director of the sequel to Oh mama!, Ol Parker, «a talented artist – commented Clooney a People – who wrote a script for us. Besides, I haven’t made a romantic comedy since One day… by chance (26 years ago, ed.) ». What prompted him to accept, then? He will have received plenty of brilliant scripts in a quarter of a century: “This time Julia and I can talk badly about all the colors but also in a fun and old-fashioned way.”

The cocktail already looks delicious from the description and in fact it was Clooney who brought it on board in the project: «The instant I finished reading the script I called her and asked her ‘Did you get it?’ and she said yes. I asked her: ‘Do you want to do it?’. And she: ‘Do you want to do it?’. I told her: ‘Only if you are there’. And therefore one of those lucky coincidences has occurred“.

Clooney promises wonders: «It will be crazy. Never have we been so happy in our life. Julia is simply amazing and then there’s this talented actor, Lucas Bravo (the heartthrob of Emily in Paris, ed.), as well as Billie Lourd and Kaitlyn Dever. It’s really, really really, a hilarious cast. We are having a lot of fun ».

George Clooney and Julia Roberts are also aligned when it comes to their work-life balancethat’s why they carefully select projects.

«When I turned 60 – he told The Guardian – my wife and I (Amal, ed.) last summer we talked about it. I’m still doing decently and we both love what we do. But we want to make sure we don’t fill the diaries in a foolish way. And this simply allows us to live ». The actor has four-year-old twin children, Alexander and Ella, and – always consistent with his bluntness, he added that he doesn’t need to work, but on the other hand, there aren’t too many must-have scripts out there either.

The next film in the pipeline sees him reunited with his friend Brad Pitt: production is Apple, but a Collider he made it clear that he had asked in the contract that the film also have a window in theaters: «They offered us a crazy salary, but Brad and I asked for less as long as the project reached the cinema. They accepted. So I think there is a way to make the two worlds coexist ».

So no, for those wondering, it won’t disappear from the big screen anytime soon or easily even if he turned The Midnight Sky for Netflix and The tender bar for Amazon Prime Video.