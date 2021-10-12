George Clooney and Julia Roberts move to Australia for … love

Almost ready luggage. Documents and passport in place. The party is ready to move arms and luggage to the other side of the world. Just as everyone is leaving. But George Clooney And Julia Roberts they have accustomed us to being decidedly against the tide. And so, as Hollywood ditches Australia after a year and a half of the pandemic, two stars of their caliber are about to land in kangaroo land. With wife, husbands and children in tow. All the fault of a film …

In Australia with the whole family

Finally, after the announcement at the start of the year, George Clooney and Julia Roberts are ready to start their new film together. A romantic comedy entitled Ticket to Paradise. They shoot it in Queensland, Australia. Where they are about to move with the whole family. Once Clooney finishes promoting his latest film as director, The tender bar with Ben Affleck.

George will go there with his wife Amal Clooney, international human rights lawyer, and their 4-year-old twins, Alexander and She. Julia, on the other hand, will arrive with her husband Danny Moder, director of photography, and their three children, the twins Hazel And Phinnaeus, 16 years old, and the little one of the house, Henry, of 13. We have already told you about Hazel, who recently made her debut on the Cannes red carpet last July in the company of her father. We told you about those beautiful pictures here.

another long quarantine for George Clooney and Jualia Roberts

It will be a challenging journey from the start for both families. Because the laws in Australia are very strict with regards to those coming from outside. While the Western world is slowly reopening thanks to vaccines, in Australia they are still putting into practice the policy of closures and lockdowns. The number of vaccinated people is negligible and so the big cities are closing down again. By imposing very strict quarantines on everyone, even if they are vaccinated. It will also be the case of Julia Roberts and George Clooney, who will have to stay indoors for at least 14 days in Brisbane once they land you.

The plot of Ticket to Paradise

There is a lot of curiosity around Ticket to Paradise. Because it is a romantic comedy. A return to origins for the couple of friends who in recent years had dedicated themselves to less light projects. George and Julia play a divorced couple who travel to Bali to try to stop their daughter, played by the star. The revenge of the losers (2019) and Dear Evan Hensen (2021), Kaitlyn Dever, to marry.

Hollywood returns to Hollywood

Ticket to Paradise it is only the latest of the Hollywood productions that had moved to Australia to be able to work in the midst of the pandemic. That seemed less strong than in the United States. From Thor: Love and Thunder with Chris Hemsworth, to Thirteen Lives from Ron Howard, from Carmen to the series with Nicole Kidman, Nine Perfect Strangers. But with the policy of closures, Hollywood is returning to Hollywood. Julia and George will not be surrounded by their famous friends, but they will spend Christmas in the hot Australian summer sun.

George Clooney and Jualia Roberts are in movie number 5 together

For George Clooney and Jualia Roberts this is the fifth time together. Their friendship, in fact, dates back to the beginning of the millennium. When they first starred in Ocean’s Eleven. It was 2001 and the star wanted her friend Roberts for her directorial debut in Confessions of a Dangerous Mind (2002). Then there was the sequel Ocean’s Twelve (2004). And finally, in 2016, in the thriller directed by Jodie Foster, Money Monster – The other side of money.

