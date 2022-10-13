George Clooney and Julia Roberts Reveal Why They Never Dated – Hollywood Life

George Clooney61, and Julia Robert, 54, gave fans an understandable reason why they never considered dating after knowing and working together for many years, in a new interview. The actor and actress admitted that it never crossed their minds as they were both in a relationship when they were filming something together and they still consider each other friends. “Not to go out together? I don’t think we have to say it,” Julia said. accessonline.com when asked if she and George ever had a “no dating policy.”

“It seemed like the right thing to do,” he added. “Julia has always been in a relationship,” George replied then. “Or she was in a relationship and we became friends right away. So, it was nothing, it was just fun for us. So I don’t think it happened. It really was one thing.”

“Yeah, it’s never been like, ‘Hello,'” Julia teased George in a flirtatious way before he responded, “Hey, ooooLet’s take this to a different level. They couldn’t help but laugh after his comments, showing off their cute and friendly bond.

George and Julia’s comments about dating come after they discussed being older parents. The mother and father appeared in the today’s program to promote his film earlier this week, and George, who is the father of twins Alexander Y she, 5, joked that she was happy to be “out of it” when her daughter is old enough to hang out with her. “I like the idea of ​​being a bit on the sidelines when my daughter starts dating me,” she said.

“‘Dad, I want you to meet him…he’s a drummer in a band,'” she continued to joke, referring to how it can be when Ella introduces her to a romantic interest. “‘What? I like toast,’ she added, referring to what her future response would be. Julia, who is a mother of children, Enrique15 and twins phineas Y Hazelnut17, explained that he felt his children chose them at the right time.

“The truth is… no matter how old we are, George being the oldest of us, we were chosen at this time to be their stewards and their shepherds in this life experience,” he explained. “I have found [husband Danny Moder] when I was ready,” she continued, telling George. “You have found [wife Amal Clooney] when you were ready And then we call those children into our lives when we are ready to better associate with them.