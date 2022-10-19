George Clooney and Julia Roberts shine in ‘A Passage to Paradise’

Hollywood stars gather for an idyllic and romantic getaway.

Hollywood luminaries George Clooney and Julia Roberts are reunited in a new film written and directed by English filmmaker Ol Parker, recognized for the on-screen blockbuster ‘Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again’ (2018) and ‘Now is Good’ (2012). It is a film that will vindicate the career of the famous actress in the genre of romantic comedies and that consolidates the trajectory of the renowned actor.

The production is entitled ‘Pasaje al Paraíso’, whose plot delves into the life of a divorced couple (played by the excellent Hollywood duo) who intend to undo their daughter’s engagement at all costs so that she does not commit the same mistake they made when they were young: getting married.

This feature film is the second on the list of Clooney and Roberts as a leading duo, after the successful film ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ (2001), where they shared credits with Matt Damon, Andy Garcia and Brad Pitt. Kaitlyn Dever, Billie Lourd, Maxime Bouttier and Lucas Bravo also make up this cast full of great acting talent.

For several years Julia Roberts and George Clooney have been close friends, the actors have posed very friendly at different film festivals, boasting of their excellent chemistry and possibly that was what has caught the attention of Ol Parker, who in his adventure With this pair of movie stars, he wants to show us his most charismatic and talented side.

