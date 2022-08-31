George Clooney and Julia Roberts show their passion for other people’s shame in this clip from ‘Journey to Paradise’ | Videos | Film and Television

countdown to journey to paradise It has already begun. The new romantic comedy starring Julia Roberts Y George Clooney It comes at a special moment, especially considering that it is the actress’s reunion with the genre after many years without accepting a role related to it.

It will be released in Spain on September 9, and from that date, the public will be able to discover what a divorced couple is capable of to prevent their daughter from making the biggest mistake of her life: getting married. Although she is deeply in love with her, her parents arrive in Bali to prevent her from going through the same thing they both went through a quarter of a century ago.

However, this exclusive clip shows that there is also time for a truce. As expected, the protagonists will not be able to avoid staying on the warpath; although there is also time to have fun. And what better way to do it than by playing beer pong?

kaitlyn dever, her daughter in the film, has the great challenge of getting the two to bury their differences in order to have a peaceful ceremony… Although when they dance in front of her, she prefers that they hate each other. Her best friend, played by Billie LourdHe doesn’t have a very good time either.

Although I wish everything was a dance that would embarrass others. The young woman will have to find herself in all kinds of situations that will turn her paradisiacal experience into hell, something that will make her path to “yes, I want” very difficult. Will she get it?

journey to paradise opens on September 9.