​George Clooney and Julia Roberts, together this time in a romantic comedy about second chances | Cinema | Entertainment

The protagonists of Ocean’s Eleven They return in a new film, for both the first in a few years, after also co-starring in Confessions of a dangerous mind (2002), Ocean’s Twelve: one more comes into play (2004) and Money Monster (2016).

In the case of Clooney (61 years old), after doing the romantic comedy One Fine Day, in 1996, said that he would never do romantic comedies again and would only do dramas, mainly with a social message. This is the first full-fledged romantic comedy that she has done since then. And for Roberts, it will be the first romantic comedy role in two decades, following such classics as Mona Lisa’s smile, The couple of the year, My best friend’s Wedding Y Pretty Woman.

For their latest partnership on the big screen, passage to paradise (Ticket to Paradise), the Oscar-winning couple plays an ex-marriage, Georgia and Julian, whose central premise is to try by all means to prevent their daughter from making the same “mistake” that they did before: getting married too soon. Between comings and goings, they may end up giving themselves a second chance.

In an interview with New York Times, the two actors talked about playing exes and quarantining together while filming in Australia. Clooney explained that during filming he rented a house with his wife, Amal, and her twin sons. For her part, Roberts was in another house nearby, while her husband and her three children were back in the United States.

“We started on Hamilton Island, with all these wild birds, and Julia had the house right below Amal and me and the kids,” Clooney said. “He would go out early in the morning and say: ‘Caa-caa’; and Julia would go out and say: ‘Caa-caa’. And then we’d bring him a cup of coffee. She was ‘Aunt Juju’ to my children”. “The Clooneys saved me from complete loneliness and despair,” Roberts added. “We were in a bubble, and it’s the longest I’ve been away from my family. I don’t think she’s spent this much time alone since she was 25 years old.” Clooney and Roberts are longtime friends and collaborators, but passage to paradise it is their first romantic comedy together.

It is the young English filmmaker Ol Parker (Mama Mia! And again2018) who directs passage to paradiseof which Clooney says: “(It was) clearly written for Julia and me.”

Despite their easy chemistry, George and Julia joke that it took them “80 takes” to film a single kiss scene without cracking up. “He took 79 shots of us laughing and then one shot of us kissing,” Roberts said.

The divorced couple, protagonists of the film, come together and travel to Bali to stop the marriage of their daughter (played by Kaitlyn Dever). The trailer, which Universal released, shows the screen veterans (and longtime friends) verbally arguing and giving each other a hard time. When they realize they are sitting next to each other on the same flight, Roberts’ character asks to be moved because “(they used to) be married.” “Worst 19 years of my life,” Clooney tells the flight attendant, but Roberts corrects him: “We were only married for five.” Apparently, the recovery was long.

However, when it comes to his daughter marrying someone she just met and throwing her career out the window (“as her mother did”), the two agree to “call a truce” to break off that relationship.

Ol Parker, director of ‘A Passage to Paradise’, with Julia Roberts and George Clooney. Photo: IMDB

During filming, the 54-year-old actress said she had never been away from her family for this long, adding that the last time she spent this much time alone, she was 25. Even when Roberts’ husband and children came to visit, they had to quarantine for two weeks first. “When we first came to Australia, we were all already in quarantine,” she said, “you go a little crazy.” Other highlights from the trailer include shots of the lush beach. In statements to dead line earlier this year, Clooney praised the director’s script. “This is something special. This guy named Ol Parker is a really wonderful writer and director, and he wrote us a script; And I haven’t really done a romantic comedy since One Fine Day, and more than that. I’ve done some sarcastic productions, you know. And, in this one, Julia and I are mean to each other in the funniest way; and the moment I read it, I called Julia and said, ‘Did you read it? Will you take it?’; and she said: ‘Yes’; and I said: ‘Are you going to do it?’; and she says: ‘Are you going to do it?’; and I said, ‘Yes, if you do.’ So, it was just one of those very lucky things,” she said.

Billie Lourd, Lucas Bravo and Maxime Bouttier also star in the film. Ticket to Paradise arrives in theaters this September 8 in Ecuadorian theaters.