George Clooney and Julianna Margulies meet again and it is immediately 90s nostalgia

Reunion of the two former colleagues on the occasion of the screening of Clooney’s new film, The Tender Bar, in New York.

There are reunions that immediately make us jump into the past, bringing to mind those television love stories we have remained fond of. This is the case of the one that saw the former stars of ER – Doctors on the front line George Clooney And Julianna Margulies, who have long partnered in NBC’s medical drama. The two actors, who have always remained on excellent terms over the years, met again at the preview screening of the new film directed by Clooney, The Tender Bar, which will also arrive in streaming in Italy in January on Amazon Prime Video.

Reunion of George Clooney and Julianna Margulies in New York: The photo

Julianna Margulies and George Clooney, both members of the original cast of ER – Doctors on the front line, they played respectively Carol Hathaway and Doug Ross, the historical couple of the NBC medical drama. Last Wednesday the two actors showed themselves smiling and happy to the photographers, who immortalized the moment (see one photo below). It is not the first time, however, that they appear together in public after the end of their experience in ER (Clooney left the show after Season 5 in 1999, while Margulies dropped out a year later, in 2000). The couple attended the premiere of the film Syriana Clooney’s in 2005, and later, Margulies presented Clooney with the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award at the 2010 Emmy ceremony. Over the years, they have also publicly exchanged birthday and other celebrations.

A revival of ER? Here’s what the protagonists think

Last April, on the occasion of World Earth Day, Clooney and Margulies had organized a virtual reunion for charity with the other stars of ER.. On that occasion they had talked about a possible revival of the series, given the fashion to bring back to TV series from the past. Both had said a revival of ER it would not be desirable. “It would be very difficult to do it like we did it. It was really great television. Amazing work. It would be difficult to replicate it,” Clooney said. “I think it’s best to leave something so beautiful there and move on. A revival would detract from what happened, in my opinion,” was the opinion of Julianna Margulies.

Photo Credit: DAVE ALLOCCA / STARPIX / SHUTTERSTOCK