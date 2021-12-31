George Clooney and the 2018 incident in Sardinia: “Passers-by filmed me for a like on social media”

George Clooney returns to talk about the accident in which he was involved in July 2018 in Sardinia, where he was for the filming of the TV series Catch 22.

Riding his Harley Davidson, the Hollywood star collided with a car that knocked him down. He got away with injuries, bruises and a twenty-day prognosis, but he was so scared.

“I was waiting for my switch to go out,” he tells the Times, “I thought it was the last minute of my life. Then I thought my teeth had broken, but what I felt in my mouth was the windshield glass ”.

He was afraid of never seeing his wife and children again, so much so that he immediately returned to them to hug them again, still limping, and that event prompted him to leave his bike, donated to charity despite his great passion for two wheels.

But there is another aspect of that story that particularly troubled George Clooney, even more than the fright. These are the reactions of passers-by, who instead of helping him thought only of filming what had happened with their smartphone: “I had to realize that for some people the last minute of my life would have been just entertainment on their Facebook page. a like on their social profiles “.

“I am a positive man – he added -, but that episode made me understand clearly that I exist only to entertain them”.

(Unioneonline / L)

© All rights reserved