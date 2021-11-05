George Clooney, appeal to the media: ‘Enough photos of our children’ – Cinema

Enough once and for all with the publication of photos of minors on the covers of tabloids, you need to respect the privacy of your children. The appeal comes from George Clooney, one of the best known and most recognizable celebrities in the world, after yet another episode in which what should be a fundamental right is being ignored by some media. In an open letter addressed to the Daily Mail and other tabloids, the actor acknowledged that as a public figure he must accept that his photos, even intrusive, are published as “part of the price to pay to do my job” but, he adds. , “my children did not make this commitment”.

The decision to intervene with an appeal so declared was born following the publication in the English tabloid of an article on actress Billie Lourd and her one-year-old daughter, which was later removed. “After seeing the photos of Billie Lourd’s one-year-old daughter – Clooney writes in the letter – and the fact that you have consequently removed those photos, we ask you to refrain from putting photos of our children in your publication”. “My wife’s job sees her face and put terrorist groups on trial and we take all possible precautions to keep our family safe – he continues -. We cannot protect our children if a publication puts their faces on the cover. We do not have never sold a photo of our kids, we are not on social media and we never publish photos because doing so would put their lives at risk. Not a paranoid danger, but real world problems, with real world consequences “. It is not the first time that a famous person has asked for the privacy of their children to be respected. In the past, an exasperated Michael Jackson had devised the ploy of covering the faces of young children. Furthermore, to avoid unnecessary exposure, many celebrities do not post photos of their children on social media and those who do so blur the photos or darken their faces. As for the political world, the media usually avoid attacking children directly, unless they are adults.