George Clooney appeals to the media: leave my children alone

An open letter. Addressed to the media in general. To the British tabloids in particular. Because the first recipient is the Daily Mail. The infamous English newspaper / site already in the crosshairs, for other reasons, of the Prince Harry And Meghan Markle. And perhaps it is no coincidence that a friend of theirs writes it: George Clooney. With a very specific request: leave my children alone.

Il divo has just delivered this open letter to the news agencies. Where, in gentle but firm tones, she asks that her children be left alone. Speak in his and his wife’s name, Amal Clooney. “We ask the Daily Mail and other newspapers to avoid publishing the faces of our children,” writes the actor and director. “I’m a public figure and I accept often intrusive photos as part of the price to pay for doing my work. Our children did not make this choice ».

It is the next step, however, that is perplexing. Because George Clooney uses the one argument that doesn’t allow for replies. “The nature of my wife’s job sees her confront and put terrorist groups on trial and we take all possible precautions to keep our family safe. We cannot protect our children if a newspaper puts their faces on the cover. We have never sold a photo of our children, we are not on social media and we never publish photos because doing so would put their lives at risk. Not a paranoid danger, but real-world problems, with real-world consequences. We hope you agree that the need to sell advertising is no greater than the need to prevent innocent children from being targeted. Thanks. George Clooney ».

What prompted George Clooney’s reaction?

The question is legitimate. Because, although the star has always been very critical of the press (all, without exception), this letter seems to come out of nowhere. In reality, the proverbial straw was the publication of some photographs of Amal and George Clooney as they board a private plane. There are also the twins, She and Alexander, with them. The faces are not seen: they are always shot from behind.

A rare family image. Which, after 14 days of quarantine imposed by the Australian government, is now free to reach Hamilton Island in Queensland. Where the Hollywood star is about to begin filming the announced blockbuster Ticket to Paradise with Julia Roberts.

