George Clooney asks the media not to publish photos of his children: “I want to protect their lives”

George Clooney has decided to expose himself in a decisive manner for ask the media to stop publishing photographs of her two children, the twins Ella and Alexander, born 4 years ago from the marriage with the lawyer Amal Alamuddin, still by his side today. The actor wrote an open letter in his own hand Daily Mail following the appearance on the tabloid of some images of actress Billie Lourd with her one-year-old daughter, then removed.

“We ask that we stop publishing the faces of our children. I am a public mailing person and I accept photos, often intrusive, as part of the price to pay for doing my work. But our children don’t do this job“, We read in the heartfelt appeal to Clooney, who explains how the activity of his wife, often involved in trials against terrorist groups, needs to keep the private life of the family and in particular of the two children as confidential as possible:” We have never sold a photo of our boys, we are not on social media and we never post photos because doing so would put their lives in danger. Not a paranoid danger, but problems of the real world, with consequences in the real world “- underlines the Hollywood star -” We hope you agree that the need to sell advertising is no greater than the need to prevent innocent children from being targeted“. How to blame him, one would add.