George Clooney asks the media not to publish photos of their children

George Clooney he exposes himself against the tabloids that publish photos of the children of Hollywood stars. The actor wrote an open letter addressed to the Daily Mail to protest against the magazine’s treatment of her colleague Billie Lourd. The actress, daughter of Carrie Fisher and married to Austen Rydell, flew from Sydney to Queensland for the filming of Ticket to Paradise, a romantic comedy in which she will partner Clooney and Julia Roberts, and was paparazzi at the airport with her 13-month-old son Kingston.

Billie Lourd, son on the Daily Mail: it’s controversial

The publication of the photos of Lourd with her baby sent George Clooney into a rage. “Just post baby photos of celebrities: we ask to stop publishing the faces of our children “, writes the star in his open letter.





In recent days, Clooney and his wife Amal Alamuddin had been photographed by the Daily Mail in the company of their children, leaving Sydney on a luxury private jet after spending a mandatory 14-day quarantine at an exclusive $ 9 million country estate.

The actor and director recognizes that he is a public figure whose image is continuously exposed, even to intrusive shots, and acknowledges that this is “part of the price to pay for doing my job”. However, he adds, “my children have not made this commitment.”

George Clooney, children in the newspapers: “Don’t put them on the cover”

Clooney reminds the tabloids that Amal is a lawyer specializing in international law and human rights. There is in the way the safety of their children.

“My wife’s work – writes the actor – sees her face and put terrorist groups on trial and we take all possible precautions to keep our family safe. We cannot protect our children if a publication puts their faces on the cover. “.

We have never sold a photo of our boys, we are not on social media and we never publish photos because doing so would put their lives at risk. Not a paranoid danger, but real-world problems, with real-world consequences.

It is not the first time that Clooney has lashed out at the Daily Mail. In 2014, after the British newspaper launched a scoop that Amal’s mother opposed their marriage for religious reasons, it called the Mail “the worst kind of tabloid: the one who invents facts to the detriment of his readers “.