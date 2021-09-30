George Clooney, because he ditched Canalis: the sensational background after years

Who knows why George Clooney left Elisabetta Canalis. Everyone will have wondered, at least once. Their couple literally made people dream and fly with the imagination. But now here is the background revealed after years. Both have gone on with their lives, but what a pity that story interrupted at the most beautiful …

Their history has made dream all. George Clooney and Elisabetta Canalis represented, a little, the dream that comes true, the fairy tale that becomes reality. Both beautiful, charismatic and perfect on the catwalks, they have abundantly fueled the gossip news.

And about the reasons for the end of their relationship it was said everything and more. But now let’s try to understand why the splendid couple broke up: both, however, today have moved on with their lives and they also look very happy.

George Clooney, the incredible background on the end of the story with Canalis

George Clooney’s face has become famous to the general public thanks to the sublime interpretation of the dr. Ross in ER Medici on the front line. A medical drama that has left its mark, not only for the intensity of the stories told, but also for the truthfulness of each character, immersed in real contexts and concrete problems.

And Dr. Ross, perhaps clumsy in private life, was however a extraordinary doctor with his little patients. And many – especially the female part of his audience – have “fallen in love” with him, his humanity, his sweetness and, above all, of his deep gaze. Then Elisabetta Canalis arrived to steal her heart.

And, together, they formed one of the most talked about and photographed couples in the international jet set. The Hollywood star and the former tissue, it was said. After all, nothing to be surprised: a Mediterranean beauty like her, beloved by the public, has made a star like him capitulate. And love doesn’t need much explanation!

It lasted a couple of years, from 2009 to 2011, between more or less stolen shots and an avalanche of envy and words spent haphazardly about them. Then it’s over. And do you know why? They never revealed it but there is a detail that few know.

It doesn’t happen often, yet ..

The reasons for the end of their relationship were never mentioned. Some say that it was a story dictated by reasons of chance. Marketing, in essence. But do you know what the truth is? That the two maintained mutual esteem even after the relationship ended.

The handsome George Clooney would not have hesitated to admit that she was the girlfriend “that made me laugh the most in my life“. A nice statement, said by an ex-boyfriend. It doesn’t happen often, to be honest.

Today they both went on with their lives, he at the side of the beautiful Amal, she next to the beautiful Brian. In short, the good memories, apparently, are part of the experience of both, but life, for both has gone on and love has the face of other people.