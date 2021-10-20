George Clooney, because he ended with Canalis: the reasons you do not expect

Many have wondered why George Clooney left Elisabetta Canalis. They were one of the most talked about couples of all time, their love has made millions of people dream: let’s find out why it’s over between them.

Today they both moved on with their lives, but still a lot of fans of the couple want to see clearly about their relationship.

George Clooney and Elisabetta Canalis: the love story

George Clooney and Elisabetta Canalis met in the summer of 2009 at a dinner in Rome thanks to mutual friends, from there a real love at first sight happened and they never left each other. In the following days they are continually surprised together by the paparazzi, on Lake Como, where George lives.

But after a few months, rumors began to circulate that aimed to undermine the solidity of the couple. From the alleged homosexuality of the actor, up to the much talked about annoyance of Elisabetta for theobsession George’s for poker.

Despite the difficulties, their relationship continues. Elizabeth and George are photographed celebrating their first year together. Everything seemed to be going well, even there was even talk of marriage early 2010, but eventually they broke up suddenly after two years of relationship.

There was the first alarm bell when at the Sanremo Festival 2011 the former tissue plays the role of valetta but George Clooney does not show up. The latest signs of a probable separation, which has actually arrived, come from the different occasions in which the two stars are photographed alone.

The gossip goes crazy and the rumors are more and more insistent, for this reason, the entourage of Canalis is forced to announce to the public that the story between the Hollywood actor and the former tissue has officially ended. But let’s find out the real reason for this breakup.

The break

The story between the Hollywood star and the former tissue was one of the most talked about ever. Between more or less stolen shots and an avalanche of envy, the reason is not known to all. In fact, some argue that it was a story dictated by reasons of from marketing and others say their characters were simply incompatible.

However George and Elisabetta are on excellent terms, even during an interview he would have declared: “You don’t know Elisabetta Canalis, you don’t know what he did to me. She was by far the woman who made me laugh the most in my life“. A beautiful statement that demonstrates the esteem and affection that still exists between the two.

Today both have moved on, in fact, he is married to Amal and she is next to the beautiful surgeon Brian.