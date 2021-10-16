George Clooney becomes winemaker: purchased a wine estate in Provence

The rumors had been running for some time, the residents in turmoil were talking about nothing else, and promptly the rumors turned out to be true: the American actor George Clooney bought one 170 hectare estate in Provence, in Brignoles specifically. The mayor of the village has confirmed the purchase of the Domaine du Canadel by Mr and Mrs Clooney, a property located a few kilometers away from the Domaine de Miraval in Correns, a beautiful 500-hectare estate purchased a few years ago by Brad Pitt and Angiolina Jolie.

An area particularly popular with Hollywood actors and directors: here in fact George Lucas, owner of Château Margüi, has designed a magnificent hotel estate. The property taken over by George Clooney includes an eighteenth century country house, a pond, a swimming pool, olive trees and thousands of trees as well as a few hectares of vineyards, in the heart of an area of ​​170 hectares in total. There is also space for a tennis court and of course for the vines, which stretch out in front of the imposing Gros Cerveau massif.

Loading... Advertisements

Until now the estate on the hill, arranged in terraces for the best cultivation of vines, olive trees and fruit trees, belonged to an Australian couple living in Munich, Richard and Diana Wiesener. The eighty-year-old, formerly an esteemed professional in the tax field, had put the property up for sale for several years. Once the buying and selling phase is over, a question arises spontaneously: Will George Clooney turn into a winegrower and will labels bearing his name be produced soon?

Source: foodandsens.com