George Clooney: between vaccines, streaming and the fight for the room | Cinema

George Clooney presented the film at the London Film Festival The Tender Bar, based on the novel The bar of high hopes by JR Moehringer. Deadline had the chance to have a long chat with Clooney, who holds the role of director, where he spoke quite frankly about the opportunities of streaming, the economic issues when it comes to pitching a project to a large studio and his opinion of the situation. current pandemic.

Clooney has long been speaking as a president, or as an entrepreneur in disguise. His debut in the interview is marked by the controversy over vaccines. He says he is distraught by the fact that vaccinations have become a divisive issue, and believes that not getting vaccinated is a gesture of neglect towards others. He proposes that the film industry put pressure on it because it is not allowed to accept the unvaccinated in the workplace.

He gives the example of Sean Penn, who left the set of the series Gaslit, waiting until the whole crew was vaccinated. The speech then moves on to Trump, accused by George Clooney of being vindictive and of rowing against vaccines in order not to leave Joe Biden the privileged position of having taken over a period of economic recovery. The paradox, he says, is that it was Trump who started the vaccination campaign. He believes that if there was an alliance in this sense, it would be able to convince another 10% of citizens, thus offering an even stronger weapon to crush a new increase in infections.

George Clooney has a very particular point of view regarding the industry and the changes it has been forced to, as he has worked extensively with platforms in recent years. The television miniseries Catch-22 is produced for Hulu, The Midnight Sky for Netflix and The Tender Bar for Amazon Prime Video.

For the latter film, the director struggled to have a two-week window of cinematic exploitation before making it to the platform. George Clooney is still a big believer in the dining room experience. He believes, for example, that the rather negative reviews for The Midnight Sky, are due to the screen on which it was viewed. The film was designed to enhance the landscapes and the story, in a very cinematic way, he says. So much so that, despite the film being from Netflix, an exclusive passage in the hall for three weeks was planned to do it justice.

A bargained window also for his latest work. In the case of The Tender Bar it would not have been possible to achieve more. In fact, he believes that: “when you make a movie that costs seven million dollars it will never get a big screen release from a studio“. During the years of his partnership with Soderbergh, Clooney fought for Warner to found an independent label to be able to propose low-budget films to the studio.

The problem, he says, is that when you make a six million dollar film, it doesn’t matter if it gets nominated for an Oscar or what kind of success it has. Automatically in the “majors” enters a mechanism that leads to spend a minimum of 35 million dollars. Much invested in promotion, marketing and press office. Because the big studios have a structure that works like this, a film sales gear that works like this (and works well) for high budget films but which is inapplicable to small works. So the studio tends to reject the idea of ​​having a six million film on the list and spending fifty to launch it.

Things then changed due to the pandemic. Getting worse. The costs, even of small works, have doubled. Everyone must have their own space to avoid contagion, everything is slower. A frustrating experience.

It’s hard to make a bitter comedy about a family while everyone is wearing a mask and visors. We talk about the scene and then off, engine and action, and everyone takes it off, they sit on it and do their scene where you have to pretend that they are all a family.

It is therefore difficult for workers to establish a relationship on the set, for synergies and friendships to be refined, given the partitioning of work. For George Clooney, this was an obstacle overcome thanks to the motivated and talented cast for the film The Tender Bar.

It offers a curiosity: he discovered Daniel Ranieri, one of the interpreters who go alongside names like Ben Affleck and Tye Sheridan, in a rather unusual way. The child is famous on TikTok for a video in which he complains about people breaking the lockdown. Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel caught Clooney’s attention who contacted him and gave him a quick casting on the phone. Ranieri was so expressive that they decided to hire him without further ado. On the set he worked even better than expected, managing to reach high standards in a short time.

Clooney took him under his wing by jokingly instructing him to tell the press how much he loves his Batman. Which the child really did in an interview, giving the actor a chance to make irony with Ben Affleck. The actor of the film is in fact one of the most controversial interpreters of the Gotham Crusader.

